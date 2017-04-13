Actor Munshi Venu Dies At 63, Dulquer Salmaan Pays Tribute

According to Matrubhumi report, the actor didn't have a house of his own and was living in a lodge at Chalakudy for the past 10 years. Munshi Venu also had to struggle for his hospital expenses during his last days. He was admitted to the hospital by the residents of the area. Munshi Venu belongs to Thiruvananthapuram.
His comic performance in Chotta Mumbai and Thilakkam made him popular in the industry. Actors Mammootty and Rajeev Pillai had offered financial support to Munshi Venu when he was struggling for medical help, reported International Business Times.
He is best known for his role of a panchayat member in the 2000 television series Munshi. Munshi Venu co-starred Mohanlal in Chotta Mumbai. He debuted on big screen with the comedy drama Pachakutthira. The film featured Dileep and Gopika in the lead. The film was successful at the box office.