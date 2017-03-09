Advertisement
HomeRegional

Actress Bhavana And Producer Naveen Are Engaged. See Pic

Bhavana looked fabulous in a mustard sari and a dazzling smile while Naveen was dressed in traditional attire

  | March 09, 2017 18:53 IST (New Delhi)
Bhavana Actress

Bhavana and Naveen photographed at their engagement ceremony. (Image courtesy: Ramesh Bala)

Malayalam actress Bhavana got engaged to film producer Naveen in a private ceremony on Thursday, industry insider Ramesh Bala announced on Twitter. Their wedding date hasn't been fixed yet. Mr Bala posted a picture of Bhavana and Naveen surrounded by their friends and family. Bhavana looked fabulous in a mustard sari and a dazzling smile while Naveen was dressed in traditional attire comprising a kurta, which complemented Bhavana. Mr Bala shared the image on Twitter and captioned it: "Actress #Bhavana got engaged to Kannada Producer #Naveen at a simple ceremony earlier today.. Wedding date yet to be fixed.. Congratulations (sic)." Bhavana's close friend, actress Manju Warrier also attended the engagement ceremony.

Here's what Ramesh Bala posted on Twitter:
 

Last year, Bhavana made her relationship with Naveen official on a television show which was aired on a Malayalam channel. "Yes, I am in a relationship, a serious relationship. I always wanted to be with a person who looks his life in a very matured manner," she said, reports International Business Times.

Bhavana made her Malayalam film debut in 2002 with Nammal when she was all of 16. She won the Best Actress (Special Jury) trophy in Kerala State Awards for her role in the film. She went on to star in films like Chithiram Pesuthadi, Daivanamathil, Swapnakoodu and C.I.D. Moosa. Bhavana has also featured in Tamil film Chithiram Pesuthadi, Telugu film Ontari and Jackie in Kannada.

Bhavana was last seen in Malayalam film Kuttikalundu Sookshikkuka and her upcoming films are Vilakkumaram, Honey Bee 2: Celebrations and Adventures of Omanakkuttan.

Highlights

  • Bhavana debuted in Malayalam films at age 16 in Nammal
  • Manju Warrier attended the engagement ceremony
  • Their wedding date hasn't been fixed yet
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement