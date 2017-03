Actress Bhavana And Producer Naveen Are Engaged. See Pic

Actress #Bhavana got engaged to Kannada Producer #Naveen at a simple ceremony earlier today.. Wedding date yet to be fixed.. Congratulations pic.twitter.com/5r3Zmo4TrC ? Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 9, 2017

Malayalam actress Bhavana got engaged to film producer Naveen in a private ceremony on Thursday, industry insider Ramesh Bala announced on Twitter. Their wedding date hasn't been fixed yet. Mr Bala posted a picture of Bhavana and Naveen surrounded by their friends and family. Bhavana looked fabulous in a mustardand a dazzling smile while Naveen was dressed in traditional attire comprising a, which complemented Bhavana. Mr Bala shared the image on Twitter and captioned it: "Actress #Bhavana got engaged to Kannada Producer #Naveen at a simple ceremony earlier today.. Wedding date yet to be fixed.. Congratulations (sic)." Bhavana's close friend, actress Manju Warrier also attended the engagement ceremony.Last year, Bhavana made her relationship with Naveen official on a television show which was aired on a Malayalam channel. "Yes, I am in a relationship, a serious relationship. I always wanted to be with a person who looks his life in a very matured manner," she said, reports International Business Times Bhavana made her Malayalam film debut in 2002 withwhen she was all of 16. She won the Best Actress (Special Jury) trophy in Kerala State Awards for her role in the film. She went on to star in films likeand. Bhavana has also featured in Tamil film, Telugu filmandin Kannada.Bhavana was last seen in Malayalam filmand her upcoming films areand