Actress Bhavana And Producer Naveen Are Engaged. See Pic

Here's what Ramesh Bala posted on Twitter:
Actress #Bhavana got engaged to Kannada Producer #Naveen at a simple ceremony earlier today.. Wedding date yet to be fixed.. Congratulations pic.twitter.com/5r3Zmo4TrC? Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 9, 2017
Last year, Bhavana made her relationship with Naveen official on a television show which was aired on a Malayalam channel. "Yes, I am in a relationship, a serious relationship. I always wanted to be with a person who looks his life in a very matured manner," she said, reports International Business Times.
Bhavana made her Malayalam film debut in 2002 with Nammal when she was all of 16. She won the Best Actress (Special Jury) trophy in Kerala State Awards for her role in the film. She went on to star in films like Chithiram Pesuthadi, Daivanamathil, Swapnakoodu and C.I.D. Moosa. Bhavana has also featured in Tamil film Chithiram Pesuthadi, Telugu film Ontari and Jackie in Kannada.
Bhavana was last seen in Malayalam film Kuttikalundu Sookshikkuka and her upcoming films are Vilakkumaram, Honey Bee 2: Celebrations and Adventures of Omanakkuttan.