Advertisement
HomeRegional

Actress Bhavana Engaged To Naveen, Celebs Wish Them "Lifetime Of Happiness"

"It was a very private affair. The wedding is most likely to happen in August," said a source close to Bhavana

  | March 10, 2017 16:36 IST (New Delhi)
Bhavana

Bhavana and Naveen photographed at their engagement ceremony. (Image courtesy: Ramesh Bala)

Malayalam film actress Bhavana got engaged to Telugu film producer Naveen on Thursday in a private ceremony, which was attended by close friends like actress Manju Warrier and the couple's family. The couple is reportedly looking forward to get married by the end of this year. A source close to Bhavana told news agency IANS on Thursday: "Bhavana and Naveen got engaged earlier today. It was a very private affair. The wedding is most likely to happen in August." Meanwhile, Bhavana and Naveen's colleagues have congratulated the couple on Facebook and Twitter. Ramya Subramanian and Nivin Pauly tweeted pictures from the ceremony which were circulated soon after the news of their engagement went viral. Anoop Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran congratulated Naveen and Bhavana on Facebook. Anoop also wrote: No two ways about it, the best couple in recent times. So happy for dearest Bhavna and Naveen and for those who don't know him in person, he is a gem. Wishing them a great life ahead."

Here's what the industry people shared:
 
 
 
 
 


Bhavana made her relationship with Naveen official last year on a television show which was aired on a Malayalam channel. International Business Times quoted Bhavana as saying: "Yes, I am in a relationship, a serious relationship. I always wanted to be with a person who looks his life in a very matured manner."

Bhavana made her Malayalam film debut in 2002 with Nammal when she was all of 16. She won the Best Actress (Special Jury) trophy in Kerala State Awards for her role in the film. She went on to star in films like Chithiram Pesuthadi, Daivanamathil, Swapnakoodu and C.I.D. Moosa. Bhavana has also featured in Tamil film Chithiram Pesuthadi, Telugu film Ontari and Jackie in Kannada.

Bhavana was last seen in Malayalam film Kuttikalundu Sookshikkuka and her upcoming films are Vilakkumaram, Honey Bee 2: Celebrations and Adventures of Omanakkuttan.

Highlights

  • Bhavana and Naveen will reportedly get married in August
  • Their engagement was close friends and family affair
  • Bhavana is the star of 2002 film Nammal
 

RelatedStories

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement