Actress Bhavana Engaged To Naveen, Celebs Wish Them "Lifetime Of Happiness"

Here's what the industry people shared:
Congratulations on the engagement and wishing u a lifetime of happiness & love dear Bhavana! pic.twitter.com/mfbraGY4M1? Ramya Subramanian (@ramyavj) March 9, 2017
Wishing both of you a lifetime of happiness and love. Congrats dear Bhavana and Naveen :) pic.twitter.com/YPhjYHzRHv? Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) March 10, 2017
Bhavana made her relationship with Naveen official last year on a television show which was aired on a Malayalam channel. International Business Times quoted Bhavana as saying: "Yes, I am in a relationship, a serious relationship. I always wanted to be with a person who looks his life in a very matured manner."
Bhavana made her Malayalam film debut in 2002 with Nammal when she was all of 16. She won the Best Actress (Special Jury) trophy in Kerala State Awards for her role in the film. She went on to star in films like Chithiram Pesuthadi, Daivanamathil, Swapnakoodu and C.I.D. Moosa. Bhavana has also featured in Tamil film Chithiram Pesuthadi, Telugu film Ontari and Jackie in Kannada.
Bhavana was last seen in Malayalam film Kuttikalundu Sookshikkuka and her upcoming films are Vilakkumaram, Honey Bee 2: Celebrations and Adventures of Omanakkuttan.