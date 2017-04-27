After Vinod Khanna's Death, Baahubali Premiere Cancelled In Mumbai. Pics Of Sets Being Taken Down

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared pictures from outside the theatre, which offer a glimpse of the grand decorations that were made in anticipation of the premiere. "Thoughtful gesture! Baahubali 2 premiere called off as a mark of respect for Vinod Khanna. Massive set at premiere venue being dismantled," tweeted Mr Adarsh.
Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions is in charge of the Hindi version of the film, tweeted saying: "As a mark of respect to our beloved Vinod Khanna the entire team of Baahubali has decided to cancel the premiere tonight." In another tweet, Karan Johar added: "All exhibitor and press screenings of Baahubali have been cancelled today. Informing everyone as it's impossible to personally reach out." Baahubali: The Conclusion is just hours away from taking over theatres. The second part of Rajamouli's magnum opus will reportedly open across as many as 8,000 screens.
Karan Johar also tweeted mourning the death of Vinod Khanna on Thursday:
Vinod Khanna died after a battle with bladder cancer at 70. Meanwhile, Vinod Khanna's funeral took place in Malabar Hills in Mumbai, and was attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and other celebrities from the film fraternity.