After Vinod Khanna's Death, Baahubali Premiere Cancelled In Mumbai. Pics Of Sets Being Taken Down

After the premiere was cancelled, pictures of the sets and arrangements being taken down have been shared on social media

  | April 27, 2017 21:09 IST (New Delhi)
The premiere was called off by Karan Johar ( taran_adarsh )

  • "Baahubali has decided to cancel the premiere," KJo tweeted
  • The sets were taken down on Thursday evening
  • The premiere was scheduled at a theatre in Andheri West
Karan Johar called off the premiere of Baahubali: The Conclusion after veteran actor Vinod Khanna died in Mumbai on Thursday. The grand premiere of Baahubali was scheduled to kick-start with the red carpet starting at 7:45 pm. After the premiere was cancelled, pictures of the sets and arrangements being taken down have been shared on social media. Huge and enigmatic sets were created in and around the Infinity theatre in Andheri West, where the premiere was supposed to take place. The promised stellar celeb line-up of guests for the premiere included actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamanaaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Anushka Shetty, along with director S S Rajamouli and producer Shobu Yarlagadda.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared pictures from outside the theatre, which offer a glimpse of the grand decorations that were made in anticipation of the premiere. "Thoughtful gesture! Baahubali 2 premiere called off as a mark of respect for Vinod Khanna. Massive set at premiere venue being dismantled," tweeted Mr Adarsh.
 

Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions is in charge of the Hindi version of the film, tweeted saying: "As a mark of respect to our beloved Vinod Khanna the entire team of Baahubali has decided to cancel the premiere tonight." In another tweet, Karan Johar added: "All exhibitor and press screenings of Baahubali have been cancelled today. Informing everyone as it's impossible to personally reach out." Baahubali: The Conclusion is just hours away from taking over theatres. The second part of Rajamouli's magnum opus will reportedly open across as many as 8,000 screens.
 
 

Karan Johar also tweeted mourning the death of Vinod Khanna on Thursday:
 

Vinod Khanna died after a battle with bladder cancer at 70. Meanwhile, Vinod Khanna's funeral took place in Malabar Hills in Mumbai, and was attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and other celebrities from the film fraternity.
 

 

