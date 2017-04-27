Ahead Of Baahubali: The Conclusion, Prabhas Surprises With Saaho Teaser

While we eagerly wait to see Baahubali: The Conclusion, till then watch Prabhas in Saaho.
Excited much?
Saaho will be Prabhas' first film after Baabubali series, as the actor dedicated five years to Rajamouli's magnum opus. "For Rajamouli, I would have even spent more than four years on Baahubali. I would have been ready to dedicate even seven years for him on the project," the actor earlier told news agency IANS.
Saaho will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil and here's some good news for all Prabhas fans. The first look of the film will be screened in all theatres with Baahubali: The Conclusion.
Stuntman Kenny Bates, who is best known for films such as Die Hard and Transformers, has been signed to direct the action sequences in the film. "The scale on which it is being made, a major budget will be spent on some extravagant action scenes. Although it will be a commercial outing, we are attempting something new and I would like to keep that as a surprise element," IANS quoted director Sujeeth as saying.
Saaho will extensively be shot in Abu Dhabi and Europe and the film will go on floors in May. The film releases next year.
