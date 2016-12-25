Allu Arha is Actor Allu Arjun And Sneha Reddy's Daughter's Name

Here's what the actor posted:
Our newly arrived angel Allu Arha. Hindu meaning : Lord Shiva . Islamic meaning : Calm& Serene. "AR" jun & Sne "HA" together ARHA #AlluArhapic.twitter.com/eD40TFhMgh? Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 25, 2016
On his daughter's birth, an elated Allu had shared his joys on becoming a father for the second time and said that he couldn't have asked for more.
This is what he shared:
Blessed with a Baby Girl ! Soooo Happppyyyyyy right now ! One boy & one girl. Could'nt ask for more. Thank you for all the wishes. Lucky me? Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 21, 2016
Allu Arjun made his debut in the Telugu film Vijetha at the age of 2. In 2001, he did a cameo in Chiranjeevi's film Daddy. But his first film as a full-fledged actor was in K Raghavendra Rao's Gangotri in 2003 for which he won CineMAA Awards and Nandi Awards for Best Male Debut. The actor has has featured in many hit films like Arya, Parugu, Desamuduru Arya 2 and Yevadu.
Allu Arjun's name was in the Top 50 of Forbes India 2015 and 2016 Celeb 100 list.
He is related to several Telugu stars. His grandfather, Allu Rama Lingaiah, was a celebrated comic actor. His uncles are Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu. His cousins are actors Ram Charan Teja, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej.
Allu Arjun was last seen in Sarrainodu. His next film Duvvada Jagannadham will release in April 2017.