Amala Paul's Ex-Husband Vijay Denies He's Getting Married Again

AL Vijay added: "I feel I have the moral right to ask them to avoid such rumours. My commitment to the audience and the media is films of substance, and I will strive hard to deliver it."
AL Vijay debuted as a director with films like Kireedam and Madrasapattinam. His last directorial venture was Tutak Tutak Tutiya starring Prabhu Deva and Tamannaah in lead roles. He is currently busy filming Vanamagan. The film features Jayam Ravi and Sayyeshaa Saigal in lead roles. He will also be producing Sila Samayangalil. The film, directed by Priyadarshan, stars Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy and Ashok Selvan in lead roles.
Meanwhile, Amala Paul, who was last seen in Hebbuli , will be next seen in Achayans along with Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Unni Mukundan, and Adil Ibrahim. Her other projects are - Cinderella, Vada Chennai and Thiruttu Payale 2.
(With IANS inputs)