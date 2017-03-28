Amitabh Bachchan To Be A Part Of Mohanlal's Randamoozham

Mohanlal is awaiting the release of 1971- Beyond Borders and is currently shooting for Villain co-starring Manju Warrier and Hansika Motwani and meanwhile Amitabh Bachchan is prepping for the release of Sarkar 3. The Ram Gopal Varma-directed film will hit the screens on May 12 and stars Yami Gautam, Amit Sadh, Jackie Shroff and Manoj Bajpayee in prominent roles.
Earlier, TOI reported that Baahubali stunt director Peter Hein has been roped to direct the action sequences in Randamoozham. He told TOI that he is "glad" to be on board the "massive project."
Randamoozham is being made under a budget of Rs 600 crores, reports TOI. The film is based on M T Vasudevan Nair's popular novel Randamoozham.
Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury Pink. The critically-acclaimed film won him Star Screen Best Actor Award.