Are Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Getting Engaged On January 29?

South stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya continue to trend on Friday, with the date of their engagement being reportedly cited as January 29. Telugu stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya "have set January 29 as their engagement date," reported sify.com . Samantha started trending on Thursday after she shared a video featuring Naga Chaitanya, and titled "Koecsh by Kresha Bajaj for Samantha Prabhu" on Instagram. The video also features designer Kresha Bajaj, who owns fashion label Koecsh, which specializes in custom made bridals. Did Samantha just give us a sneak peek of her weddingor engagement outfit?Here's the video Instagrammed by Samantha:The internet went into a tizzy when an adorable picture starring Samantha and Naga Chaitanya , was shared in November last year.Naga Chaitanya, son of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, shared his wedding plans in an interview with news agency IANS last year: "I'm a very private person and I never felt the need to speak about my relationship in public. My friends have known about it for a long time. Then, when we informed our families, they supported our decision. We plan to get married next year."When asked if Samantha will continue to work after marriage, the groom-to-be said: "I don't think I'd ever tell her what she should and shouldn't do. I'm proud of her growth as an actress and I will encourage her to continue working. It was through sheer talent and hard work she got where she is today. I don't think she should throw away her successful career because of marriage," reported IANS.Last year in December, Naga Chaitanya's brother Akhil Akkineni got engaged to designer Shriya Bhupal in an elaborate ceremony in Hyderabad. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu first co-starred in 2010 film. Currently, Samantha is busy with two of her upcoming films -and. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya was last seen inand is shooting for