Advertisement
HomeRegional

Are Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Getting Engaged On January 29?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya engagement: Samantha started trending on Thursday after she shared a video featuring Naga Chaitanya

  | January 28, 2017 17:25 IST (New Delhi)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha recently shared an adorable video featuring Naga Chaitanya (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

South stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya continue to trend on Friday, with the date of their engagement being reportedly cited as January 29. Telugu stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya "have set January 29 as their engagement date," reported sify.com. Samantha started trending on Thursday after she shared a video featuring Naga Chaitanya, and titled "Koecsh by Kresha Bajaj for Samantha Prabhu" on Instagram. The video also features designer Kresha Bajaj, who owns fashion label Koecsh, which specializes in custom made bridal lehengas. Did Samantha just give us a sneak peek of her wedding lehenga or engagement outfit?

Here's the video Instagrammed by Samantha:
 
 

From the pages of my story .. to you with love

A video posted by Samantha Ruth Prabhu (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on



The internet went into a tizzy when an adorable picture starring Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, was shared in November last year.
 
 

.

A photo posted by Samantha Ruth Prabhu (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on


Naga Chaitanya, son of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, shared his wedding plans in an interview with news agency IANS last year: "I'm a very private person and I never felt the need to speak about my relationship in public. My friends have known about it for a long time. Then, when we informed our families, they supported our decision. We plan to get married next year."

When asked if Samantha will continue to work after marriage, the groom-to-be said: "I don't think I'd ever tell her what she should and shouldn't do. I'm proud of her growth as an actress and I will encourage her to continue working. It was through sheer talent and hard work she got where she is today. I don't think she should throw away her successful career because of marriage," reported IANS.

Last year in December, Naga Chaitanya's brother Akhil Akkineni got engaged to designer Shriya Bhupal in an elaborate ceremony in Hyderabad.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu first co-starred in 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave. Currently, Samantha is busy with two of her upcoming films - Aneethi Kadhaigal and Irumbi Thirai. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Sahasam Swasaga Saagipo and is shooting for NC13.
 

Highlights

  • Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu first co-starred in 2010
  • They are expected to get engaged on January 29
  • Naga Chaitanya is the son of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna
 

RelatedStories

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement