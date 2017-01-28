Are Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Getting Engaged On January 29?

Here's the video Instagrammed by Samantha:
The internet went into a tizzy when an adorable picture starring Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, was shared in November last year.
Naga Chaitanya, son of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, shared his wedding plans in an interview with news agency IANS last year: "I'm a very private person and I never felt the need to speak about my relationship in public. My friends have known about it for a long time. Then, when we informed our families, they supported our decision. We plan to get married next year."
When asked if Samantha will continue to work after marriage, the groom-to-be said: "I don't think I'd ever tell her what she should and shouldn't do. I'm proud of her growth as an actress and I will encourage her to continue working. It was through sheer talent and hard work she got where she is today. I don't think she should throw away her successful career because of marriage," reported IANS.
Last year in December, Naga Chaitanya's brother Akhil Akkineni got engaged to designer Shriya Bhupal in an elaborate ceremony in Hyderabad.
Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu first co-starred in 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave. Currently, Samantha is busy with two of her upcoming films - Aneethi Kadhaigal and Irumbi Thirai. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Sahasam Swasaga Saagipo and is shooting for NC13.