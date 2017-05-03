Baahubali 2: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Prabhas

Prabhas, an established Telugu star, debuted in 2002 with Eshwar. He has worked in hit films like Varsham, Chakram, Billa and Mirchi. Baahubali: The Beginning is, so far, the biggest film of the year - all eyes now on Rajinikanth's 2.0. After Baahubali, Prabhas has become an uber star, with a fan base that stretches northwards and out.
Here are some interesting facts about Baahubali urf Prabhas, which you may or may not know.
You can thank us later.
Prabhas, The Superstar
Prabhas has done numerous movies down south and is a superstar in South India. In a career spanning for over 15 years, Prabhas has featured in various Tamil hits.
Prabhas' Association With Rajamouli
The Baahubali series marks Prabhas and Rajamouli's third collaboration. The duo have earlier worked in 2005 film Chatrapathi.
Prabhas Dedicated Five Years To Baahubali
Prabhas, while filming the Baahubali series for five years, didn't sign another movie. He said that for Rajamouli, he could have easily dedicated several years to the film.
Prabhas's Workout Regime For Baahubali
The actor had to undergo rigorous training for his role in the film. He gained 22 kgs for Baahubali and later had to drop weight for the role of Shivudu. In Baahubali: The Conclusion, Prabhas stars in the double role of Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali. Later, he sized upto 105 kgs for Baahubali's character.
An Avid Reader
Prabhas is passionate about reading. He is an avid reader and maintains a personal library at home.
Sports Lover
Prabhas loves sports and prefers free hand workouts instead of hitting the gym. He got a volleyball court set up in his courtyard to improve his reflexes for the war sequences in Baahubali.
He often plays volleyball with his friends because he considers it a good stress-buster. Prabhas is a fitness freak and considers rock climbing as the best form of training.
Shy Personality
Prabhas prefers to keep a low profile. He is also one of the most non-controversial Indian actors and is a very down to earth person.
Marriage Plans
Now, this may be of interest to many. The actor has so far received around 6,000 marriage proposals. However, due to work commitments, he has rejected all.
Undivided Dedication For Baahubali
During the shoot of Baahubali, Prabhas declined a 10 crore ad endorsement as well as as many Bollywood offers, as he did not want to lose focus.
Nature Lover
Prabhas is strongly against caging birds. He has a garden where he has kept many birds.
Prabhas, now a pan-India star, will be next seen in Saaho. He started shooting for the film after completing Baahubali: The Conclusion. Saaho releases in April 2018.