Baahubali 2: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Prabhas

Just after four days of its release, S S Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion has destroyed all major box office records . The film, which stars Prabhas as Baahubali, earned over Rs 300 crore in its first weekend. Prabhas co-stars with Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan in the film. The actor has dedicated five years to thefranchise. The first part,, released to blockbuster status in 2015. In an interview to news agency IANS, Prabhas, 37, said, "For Rajamouli, I would have been ready to dedicate even seven years for him on the project."Prabhas, an established Telugu star, debuted in 2002 with. He has worked in hit films like Varsham, Chakram, Billa andis, so far, the biggest film of the year - all eyes now on Rajinikanth's 2.0. After Baahubali, Prabhas has become an uber star, with a fan base that stretches northwards and out Here are some interesting facts about BaahubaliPrabhas, which you may or may not know.You can thank us later.Prabhas has done numerous movies down south and is a superstar in South India. In a career spanning for over 15 years, Prabhas has featured in various Tamil hits.Theseries marks Prabhas and Rajamouli's third collaboration. The duo have earlier worked in 2005 filmPrabhas, while filming theseries for five years, didn't sign another movie. He said that for Rajamouli, he could have easily dedicated several years to the film.The actor had to undergo rigorous training for his role in the film. He gained 22 kgs forand later had to drop weight for the role of Shivudu. In, Prabhas stars in the double role of Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali. Later, he sized upto 105 kgs for Baahubali's character.Prabhas is passionate about reading. He is an avid reader and maintains a personal library at home.Prabhas loves sports and prefers free hand workouts instead of hitting the gym. He got a volleyball court set up in his courtyard to improve his reflexes for the war sequences inHe often plays volleyball with his friends because he considers it a good stress-buster. Prabhas is a fitness freak and considers rock climbing as the best form of training.Prabhas prefers to keep a low profile. He is also one of the most non-controversial Indian actors and is a very down to earth person.Now, this may be of interest to many. The actor has so far received around 6,000 marriage proposals. However, due to work commitments, he has rejected all.During the shoot of, Prabhas declined a 10 crore ad endorsement as well as as many Bollywood offers, as he did not want to lose focus.Prabhas is strongly against caging birds. He has a garden where he has kept many birds.Prabhas, now a pan-India star, will be next seen in. He started shooting for the film after completingreleases in April 2018.