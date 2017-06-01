Prabhas Says He 'Has Been More Baahubali Than Himself In Five Years'

"So, withdrawal symptoms are natural but what's overpowering right now is all the love that people across the nation are showering on me," he added.
Baahubali: The Conclusion is a continuation of the 2015 super-hit film Baahubali: The Beginning.
Baahubali: The Conclusion released in theatres on April 28 across 8,000 screens. The Hindi version of the film is the first in Bollywood to have crossed the Rs. 500-crore mark.
Baahubali: The Conclusion will release in China soon.
Speaking about the success of the film, Prabhas told PTI that he knew being a part of Baahubali would be 'a once in a lifetime opportunity.'
According to a few reports, Prabhas has collaborated with filmmaker Karan Johar and would soon be making his Bollywood debut. The 45-year-old director distributed the Hindi version of Baahubali. However, Prabhas refused to comment over the reports.
"There is no immediate plan but it will be quite interesting. Working with Rajamouli and Karan is home ground for me now having worked with them for such a long time. But I think Baahubali has paved the way for pan Indian films," PTI quoted Prabhas as saying.
Prabhas told PTI that he is 'fascinated' by S S Rajamouli's ability to transform his vision into reality.
"How much ever I talk about Rajamouli sir will be less. To call him a genius is an understatement. He doesn't only have a powerful vision but also knows of ways and means to make that come to life," PTI quoted Prabhas as saying.
Prabhas will soon begin shooting for Saaho. The actor said that he 'quite excited' about the upcoming film.
"My character in Saaho is completely contrasting to my character in Baahubali and I am quite excited about it. It is too early to reveal anything about the film yet but all I can say that we have the best teams working, we have a massive vision for it and it's conceptually very strong," PTI quoted Prabhas as saying.
(With PTI inputs)