Baahubali 2 Box Office: House Full First Shows, 'Fabulous' Weekend Expected

The film distributors believe that Baahubali: The Conclusion will earn Rs 40 crore on Day 1 and Box Office India reports that the weekend shows, which are jam-packed, is all set for a 'fabulous' business.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh believes that Baahubali: The Conclusion will 'set new benchmarks.'
And the typhoon strikes BO... East. West. North. South... It's #Baahubali2 mania... Will set new benchmarks... HISTORIC START!? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2017
S.S. Rajamouli proves he's a master storyteller, the Big Boss... #Baahubali2 is sure to vanquish previous BO records and set new ones!? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2017
Reports pouring in from across the country: #Baahubali2 is a GAME CHANGER... Sea of people outside theatres... House Full boards are back!? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2017
"Baahubali: The Conclusion took a 95 to 100 per cent opening in Delhi, and every successive show has been running house full. Today, the film will break records and will, in fact, set a new record for the highest collections on day one," a film distributor in Delhi told Box Office India.
Fans had to wait two years to know why Kattappa (Sathyaraj) killed Baahubali (Prabhas) in part one. Baahubali: The Beginning, which is so far one the most profitable films of the year, released in 2015. "Irrespective of their age, everyone wants to know why Kattappa killed Baahubali and today the answer has been revealed. This film will go down in the history of our industry," says film distributor in Bengal, reports Box Office India.
The plot of the film revolves around Prabhas, who stars in the double role of Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali, Sathyaraj and Rana Daggubati (Bhallala Deva). Actresses Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishna reprise their role from part one.
Earlier this week, producer Shobu Yarlagadda told NDTV that the film is 'at par with any Khan film' and now what the box office reports suggest, indeed, Baahubali: The Conclusion is a grand film.
The magnum opus is made under a budget of Rs 500 crore and down south Baahubali: The Conclusion already made a pre-release business of Rs 450 crore, months ahead the film was scheduled to hit the screens.
Will Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion gain the status of being of record-breaking film? Tell us in the comments section below.