Baahubali 2 Box Office: House Full First Shows, 'Fabulous' Weekend Expected

Finally, Baahubali: The Conclusion, the most-awaited film of the year released today . As expected part two of SS Rajamouli's epic series opened with a bang. The pan-India film, as Rajamouli calls it, released across 8,000 screens and Box Office India reports thatreceived 100% percent opening. In Mumbai, the first show opened at 6 am and was house full. In Hyderabad, the film opened with excited fans pouring milk on their superstar Prabhas and celebrated the release with fireworks. Not only this, the office-goers couldn't resist to watch on the weekend , and had taken a day off from work to watch the film- first day, first show.The film distributors believe thatwill earn Rs 40 crore on Day 1 and Box Office India reports that the weekend shows, which are jam-packed, is all set for a 'fabulous' business.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh believes thatwill 'set new benchmarks.'took a 95 to 100 per cent opening in Delhi, and every successive show has been running house full. Today, the film will break records and will, in fact, set a new record for the highest collections on day one," a film distributor in Delhi told Box Office India Fans had to wait two years to know why Kattappa (Sathyaraj) killed Baahubali (Prabhas) in part one., which is so far one the most profitable films of the year, released in 2015. "Irrespective of their age, everyone wants to know why Kattappa killed Baahubali and today the answer has been revealed. This film will go down in the history of our industry," says film distributor in Bengal, reports Box Office India The plot of the film revolves around Prabhas, who stars in the double role of Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali, Sathyaraj and Rana Daggubati (Bhallala Deva). Actresses Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishna reprise their role from part one.Earlier this week, producer Shobu Yarlagadda told NDTV that the film is 'at par with any Khan film' and now what the box office reports suggest, indeed,is a grand film.The magnum opus is made under a budget of Rs 500 crore and down southalready made a pre-release business of Rs 450 crore, months ahead the film was scheduled to hit the screens.Will Rajamouli'sgain the status of being of record-breaking film? Tell us in the comments section below.