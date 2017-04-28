Advertisement
Baahubali 2 Box Office: House Full First Shows, 'Fabulous' Weekend Expected

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion opened with a bang. The 'pan-India' film released across 8,000 screens and received 100% percent opening

  | April 28, 2017 17:57 IST (New Delhi)
Baahubali 2

Prabhas in a still from Baahubali: The Conclusion (Courtesy: BaahubaliMovie)

  • In Mumbai, the first show opened at 6 am and was house full
  • "The film will break records," said a film distributor
  • Film distributors believe that Baahubali 2 will go down in history
Finally, Baahubali: The Conclusion, the most-awaited film of the year released today. As expected part two of SS Rajamouli's epic series opened with a bang. The pan-India film, as Rajamouli calls it, released across 8,000 screens and Box Office India reports that Baahubali: The Conclusion received 100% percent opening. In Mumbai, the first show opened at 6 am and was house full. In Hyderabad, the film opened with excited fans pouring milk on their superstar Prabhas and celebrated the release with fireworks. Not only this, the office-goers couldn't resist to watch Baahubali: The Conclusion on the weekend, and had taken a day off from work to watch the film- first day, first show.

The film distributors believe that Baahubali: The Conclusion will earn Rs 40 crore on Day 1 and Box Office India reports that the weekend shows, which are jam-packed, is all set for a 'fabulous' business.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh believes that Baahubali: The Conclusion will 'set new benchmarks.'
 
 
 

"Baahubali: The Conclusion took a 95 to 100 per cent opening in Delhi, and every successive show has been running house full. Today, the film will break records and will, in fact, set a new record for the highest collections on day one," a film distributor in Delhi told Box Office India.

Fans had to wait two years to know why Kattappa (Sathyaraj) killed Baahubali (Prabhas) in part one. Baahubali: The Beginning, which is so far one the most profitable films of the year, released in 2015. "Irrespective of their age, everyone wants to know why Kattappa killed Baahubali and today the answer has been revealed. This film will go down in the history of our industry," says film distributor in Bengal, reports Box Office India.

The plot of the film revolves around Prabhas, who stars in the double role of Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali, Sathyaraj and Rana Daggubati (Bhallala Deva). Actresses Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishna reprise their role from part one.

Earlier this week, producer Shobu Yarlagadda told NDTV that the film is 'at par with any Khan film' and now what the box office reports suggest, indeed, Baahubali: The Conclusion is a grand film.

The magnum opus is made under a budget of Rs 500 crore and down south Baahubali: The Conclusion already made a pre-release business of Rs 450 crore, months ahead the film was scheduled to hit the screens.

Will Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion gain the status of being of record-breaking film? Tell us in the comments section below.
 

 

