Baahubali 3? Director S S Rajamouli Has Only One Condition

The two parts of Baahubali were significantly related with Baahubali: The Conclusion promising to reveal the secret behind the cliff-hanging moment of the first part, in which Katappa killed Baahubali. The Baahubali chapter was wrapped with the sequel keeping the promise, which means a third part would demand a new storyline.
Rajamouli, who did not dismiss the idea altogether, also told Variety : "But who knows, if my father comes up with a compelling story, like he did before, then there is no stopping, we can always make it." Vijayendra Prasad, Rajamouli's father, has also written the script for Bajrangi Bhaijaan and is currently working on the script of Manikarnika, a biopic on the Rani of Jhansi, featuring Kangana Ranaut.
Of Baahubali's beyond-impressive box office success, Rajamouli told Variety that the overwhelming response is "unexpected". "We didn't expect this kind of money, not just money, this kind of adulation and craziness, this quick," Variety quoted the filmmaker as saying.
Baahubali: The Conclusion released across 8,000 screens in India on April 28. The Hindi version of the film is on a record-shattering spree and has made over Rs 260 crores in eight days.