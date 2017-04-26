Baahubali: The Conclusion - Fans Book Multiple Shows, Tweet 'The Wait Is Over'

@BaahubaliMovie I have my final exam on 28 and already booked ticket for 1st day 1st show bahubali always will be 1st for me #baahubali2mania? Pratiksha Sharma (@itspratiksharma) April 26, 2017
The wait for 2yrs is ending in 2days. Tickets Booked. 1st day 1st show. 8am on 28th April. #Baahubali2Mania@INOXMovies@BaahubaliMoviepic.twitter.com/RVUmLr2erZ? Riya Bhattacharya (@riya_roses) April 26, 2017
Meanwhile in Trivandrum, the theatre authorities are adding more shows to meet the growing demand. "Due to unprecedented demand one more fans shows added in Trivandrum," read a tweet. A fan from Kolkata, tweeted a screenshot of the theatre layout showing how most of the seats are booked for the first show. Another netizen offered a glimpse of the long, winding queue outside a theatre in Hyderabad.
This is next level.Due to unprecedented demand one more fans shows added in Trivandrum.Those who are yet to get one grab it soon pic.twitter.com/1Ta1C04I6s? Forumkeralam (FK) (@Forumkeralam1) April 26, 2017
Morning shows are almost all sold out for #Baahubali2 (Hindi) in Kolkata for Friday 28th.@BaahubaliMovie#Baahubali2Maniapic.twitter.com/DomkZZHjfT— Sue (@Sulipib) April 26, 2017
Queue for #Baahubali2 tickets @prasadz, Hyderabad at 9 am on 26th April #wkkb@BaahubaliMovie@ssrajamouli . I couldn't grab one pic.twitter.com/PBwaBvcyCn? Santhosh Kancharla (@santhu1134) April 26, 2017
Baahubali is also already making noise in Oman, Germany and the US ahead of its release. Here's proof.
Midnite 12 show! #Baahubali2mania#Oman@BaahubaliMovie@Baahubali2017@ssrajamouli@arkamediaworks@DharmaMovies@VOXCinemasOmanpic.twitter.com/g5XAZEWVEq? Harsha Surathkal (@HarshaSurathkal) April 26, 2017
Two more days to end two years of waiting for @BaahubaliMovie..? Naveen Kanumoori (@kanumoorinaveen) April 26, 2017
First show in #USA#Baahubali2Mania#2DaysForBaahubali2#ItsShowtimepic.twitter.com/BBNNqviIRk
Got my premiere show tickets in Stuttgart Germany really excited #bahubali2@BaahubaliMovie looking forward to see Prabhas on screen pic.twitter.com/o883xdJJ2h? Bharath Chandra (@bharath09vadde) April 26, 2017
Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is in charge of the Hindi version of the film, who is also hosting the Mumbai premiere of Baahubali 2. "In Hindi, it is the biggest release at par with any Khan film. And all put together, it is the biggest pan-Indian film. In the US, Baahubali: The Conclusion will release in about 1,000 screens, which is the highest for any Indian film," producer Shobu Yarlagadda told NDTV.
Meanwhile, Baahubali: The Conclusion was also facing the risk of a ban in Karnataka as pro-Kannada parties protested against certain alleged comments on the Cauvery row made by veteran actor Sathyaraj. The issue was resolved after the actor, who plays Katappa, apologised.
Baahubali: The Conclusion reunites the original cast with Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Anushka Shetty and Tamaannah Bhatia reprising their roles. Baahubali: The Conclusion also promises to reveal the secret behind the cliff-hanging moment of the first part, when senapati Katappa killed Baahubali.