Baahubali 2: How S S Rajamouli's Film Earned Rs 500 Crore Before Release

S S Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion has made a pre-release business of more than Rs 500 crore through its distribution and satellite rights down south

  | February 01, 2017 17:07 IST (New Delhi)
Baahubali 2

Baahubali 2 will release on April 28 (Courtesy: BaahubaliMovie)

S S Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion has made a 'humongous' pre-release business of more than Rs 500 crore through its distribution and satellite rights down south, tweeted industry tracker Ramesh Bala. The film featuring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sathyaraj is slated to release on April 28. The film will simultaneously release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Karan Johar's Dharma Production, which will be presenting Baahubali: The Conclusion 's Hindi release has got the rights for Rs 120 crore. Baahubali: The Conclusion is a sequel to 2015's Baahubali: The Beginning and promises to solve the lingering mystery of Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?

Ramesh Bala tweeted:
 

Baahubali featured Prabhas as Mahendra Baahubali, Rana Daggubati played Bhallala Deva, the tyrannical king of the ancient kingdom of Mahishmati and Sathyraj played Katappa. The second part will track the love story of Devasena and Amarendra Baahubali and Bhalla Deva's subsequent rise to power.

Talking about filming Baahubali , SS Rajamouli told news agency PTI: "Making second part was much easier than first one. For the first part, we had confidence but we were not sure how people will receive it. We had confidence in the subject." He also added, "If you were blown away by Baahubali first part, come prepared for Baahubali 2, it will amaze you even more. In the second part, we have done what we couldn't do in the first."

Baahubali made over Rs 650 crores worldwide and won a National Award.
 

Highlights

  • Ramesh Bala, an industry tracker, shared the film's pre-release business
  • Baahubali 2 will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi
  • Karan Johar's Dharma Production has got the Hindi language rights
 

