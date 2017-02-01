Baahubali 2: How S S Rajamouli's Film Earned Rs 500 Crore Before Release

Ramesh Bala tweeted:
#BaahubaliTheConclusion 's Humongous Pre-release Biz WW.. pic.twitter.com/a3rQhtjnp0? Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 1, 2017
Baahubali featured Prabhas as Mahendra Baahubali, Rana Daggubati played Bhallala Deva, the tyrannical king of the ancient kingdom of Mahishmati and Sathyraj played Katappa. The second part will track the love story of Devasena and Amarendra Baahubali and Bhalla Deva's subsequent rise to power.
Talking about filming Baahubali , SS Rajamouli told news agency PTI: "Making second part was much easier than first one. For the first part, we had confidence but we were not sure how people will receive it. We had confidence in the subject." He also added, "If you were blown away by Baahubali first part, come prepared for Baahubali 2, it will amaze you even more. In the second part, we have done what we couldn't do in the first."
Baahubali made over Rs 650 crores worldwide and won a National Award.