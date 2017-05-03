Baahubali 2 Is A Knockout Blockbuster. Can It Make 1,000 Crore?

Analyst Taran Adarsh put things into perspective with this tweet:
What most biggies collect on holidays/Sunday, #Baahubali2 collects on a working day [Tuesday]... Early est: around 30 cr [/-]... HINDI.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 3, 2017
Baahubali 2 is also drumming up record business overseas - the US box office posted weekend numbers of almost Rs 70 crore.
Ticket sales will be boosted by the fact that, with no major release scheduled for this Friday, the film will be unchallenged for two weeks. If Baahubali 2 does manage a lifetime collection of Rs 1,000 crore or even close, it will be upto Salman Khan's Tubelight, Rajinikanth's 2.0 and Thugs Of Hindostan, starring Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, to match numbers, or attempt to. Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai is also coming up later this year, as is Shah Rukh Khan's film with Imtiaz Ali.
Baahubali: The Conclusion is the second of Rajamouli's two-part epic fantasy. The cast includes Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia. The VFX-heavy film has received praise from celebrities such as Rajinikanth and Dhanush.
The first part, Baahubali: The Beginning, released in 2015 and also destroyed the box office. It won the National Award for Best Feature Film.