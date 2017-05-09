Advertisement
Baahubali 2: Kamaal R Khan's U-Turn After His 'Rajamouli Fooled Public' Tweet

Suddenly, Kamaal R Khan is all praises for Rajamouli and Baahubali 2, after he dismissed the film in the most unflattering manner last week

  | May 09, 2017 12:52 IST (New Delhi)
Baahubali 2

Prabhas in Baahubali 2

Highlights

  • "I think Rajamouli is 100% honest and a pure soul," writes KRK
  • Last week, KRK wroted that Rajamouli had 'fooled public'
  • Hindi version of Baahubali 2 has so far earned Rs 327 crore
A week after dismissing S S Rajamouli's film Baahubali: The Conclusion in the most unflattering manner, self-styled film critic Kamaal R Khan has done a volte face on Twitter. Suddenly, KRK is all praises for Rajamouli's magnum opus and the filmmaker. Baahubali: The Conclusion has smashed box office records and been reviewed well most critics - but when it released two weeks ago, KRK was less than impressed. "Rajamouli has fooled the public with the hype of Part 1," he thundered in a tweet, describing Baahubali 2 as 'not even 10%' of the first film that released in 2015. Promptly trolled, KRK has now had a change of heart. "I think Rajamouli is 100% honest and pure soul and never have jealousy for anyone and that's why his #Baahubali has got such a great success," reads his latest tweet. And just by the way, "if you haven't watched Baahubali 2 yet, then you are uneducated."

Check out KRK's tweets here:
 
 

Now, watch his review (at your own risk).
 

In his earlier tweets, KRK also commented on Prabhas' role. The actor stars in the double role of Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali in the film. He tweeted:
 
 

Baahubali: The Conclusion, the final instalment of Rajamouli's two-part epic fantasy, released on April 28. Within just 10 days, the Hindi version of film has earned over Rs 327 crore. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is 'unstoppable' in the US and collected Rs 105 crore. Worldwide, Baaubali 2 has made over Rs 1,000 crore, a figure hitherto unheard of.

The film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Kamaal R Khan, who has starred in two films - Deshdrohi and Ek Villain - is known for his unfiltered tweets and if often rebuked by irate actors for his posts - Swara Bhaskar recently called him 'unasked filth' after he tweeted about her film Anaarkali Of Aarah. KRK is no stranger to being savaged on Twitter - this, however, might be the first time he's actually backed down from his original posts.
 

 

