Baahubali 2: Kamaal R Khan's U-Turn After His 'Rajamouli Fooled Public' Tweet

If u haven't watched #Baahubali2 then u are uneducated n #2Rsperson in society 2day n only GOD's child like @ssrajamouli can have such luck. ? KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 9, 2017

I think @ssrajamouli is 100% honest n pure soul n never have jealousy for anyone and that's why his #Baahubali has got such a great success. ? KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 9, 2017

If some Hindi producers are taking Prabhas who looks like in their films then definitely they are idiots. #Baahubali is working not Prabhas ? KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 29, 2017

I am highly disappointed to see that #Bahubali2 is not even 10% of #Bahubali1 means @ssrajamouli has fooled public with the hype of part1. ? KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 28, 2017