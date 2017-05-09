Baahubali 2: Kamaal R Khan's U-Turn After His 'Rajamouli Fooled Public' Tweet

Check out KRK's tweets here:
If u haven't watched #Baahubali2 then u are uneducated n #2Rsperson in society 2day n only GOD's child like @ssrajamouli can have such luck.? KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 9, 2017
I think @ssrajamouli is 100% honest n pure soul n never have jealousy for anyone and that's why his #Baahubali has got such a great success.? KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 9, 2017
Now, watch his review (at your own risk).
It's my review of all time blockbuster Hindi film #Baahubali2https://t.co/dOSRgapuYQ via @youtube? KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 9, 2017
In his earlier tweets, KRK also commented on Prabhas' role. The actor stars in the double role of Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali in the film. He tweeted:
If some Hindi producers are taking Prabhas who looks like in their films then definitely they are idiots. #Baahubali is working not Prabhas? KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 29, 2017
I am highly disappointed to see that #Bahubali2 is not even 10% of #Bahubali1 means @ssrajamouli has fooled public with the hype of part1.? KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 28, 2017
Baahubali: The Conclusion, the final instalment of Rajamouli's two-part epic fantasy, released on April 28. Within just 10 days, the Hindi version of film has earned over Rs 327 crore. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is 'unstoppable' in the US and collected Rs 105 crore. Worldwide, Baaubali 2 has made over Rs 1,000 crore, a figure hitherto unheard of.
The film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Tamannaah Bhatia.
Kamaal R Khan, who has starred in two films - Deshdrohi and Ek Villain - is known for his unfiltered tweets and if often rebuked by irate actors for his posts - Swara Bhaskar recently called him 'unasked filth' after he tweeted about her film Anaarkali Of Aarah. KRK is no stranger to being savaged on Twitter - this, however, might be the first time he's actually backed down from his original posts.