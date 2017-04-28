Advertisement
Baahubali 2: Karan Johar Is 'Honoured' To Work With SS Rajamouli, 'Movie Man Of The Decade'

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion got a blockbuster welcome as it hit the theatres today. Karan Johar said, "It's an honour to collaborate with his genius"

  | April 28, 2017 23:15 IST (New Delhi)
Baahubali 2

Karan Johar with Rajamouli, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in Mumbai

  • "Truly the best director of our times," says Karan Johar
  • Karan Johar has produced the Hindi version of Baahubali 2
  • Baahubali 2 got 100% opening on Day 1
SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion got a blockbuster welcome as it hit the theatres today. The film got 100% opening on Day 1 and a 'fabulous' weekend is expected (Well, we aren't surprised). Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is in charge of Baahubali: The Conclusion's Hindi release, has all praises for Rajamouli and his conviction. Sharing a picture of himself with Rajamouli, KJo wrote on Twitter, "With the movie man of the decade. It's an honour to collaborate with his genius. Truly the best director of our time." Baahubali: The Conclusion is the second part of Rajamouli's magnum opus, Baahubali: The Beginning, which released in 2015.
 

The epic fantasy film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan. Baahubali: The Beginning has finally revealed the truth behind why Katappa (Sathyaraj) killed Baahubali (Prabhas). Have you booked your tickets yet?

"Everyone wants to know why Katappa killed Baahubali and today the answer has been revealed. This film will go down in the history of our industry," a film distributor in Bengal told Box Office India. Days before its release, Baahubali: The Conclusion, which is made under a budget of Rs 500 crore, made a pre-release business of Rs 450 crore through its satellite and distribution rights. It is undoubtedly the most-anticipated films of the year.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called Rajamouli a 'master storyteller.' In a series of Twitter posts, he wrote, "Rajamouli proves he's a master storyteller, the Big Boss, Baahubali 2 is sure to vanquish previous BO records and set new ones."

Baahubali: The Conclusion released across 8,000 screens and all the shows were declared house full. Box Office India reports that it is the 'first film in history to cross the 100 crore mark on Day 1.'
 

 

