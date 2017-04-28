Baahubali 2: Karan Johar Is 'Honoured' To Work With SS Rajamouli, 'Movie Man Of The Decade'

With the movie man of the decade!!!! @ssrajamouli ...it's an honour to collaborate with his genius!! Truly the BEST director of our time! pic.twitter.com/08f4oRnonS? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 28, 2017
The epic fantasy film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan. Baahubali: The Beginning has finally revealed the truth behind why Katappa (Sathyaraj) killed Baahubali (Prabhas). Have you booked your tickets yet?
"Everyone wants to know why Katappa killed Baahubali and today the answer has been revealed. This film will go down in the history of our industry," a film distributor in Bengal told Box Office India. Days before its release, Baahubali: The Conclusion, which is made under a budget of Rs 500 crore, made a pre-release business of Rs 450 crore through its satellite and distribution rights. It is undoubtedly the most-anticipated films of the year.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called Rajamouli a 'master storyteller.' In a series of Twitter posts, he wrote, "Rajamouli proves he's a master storyteller, the Big Boss, Baahubali 2 is sure to vanquish previous BO records and set new ones."
Baahubali: The Conclusion released across 8,000 screens and all the shows were declared house full. Box Office India reports that it is the 'first film in history to cross the 100 crore mark on Day 1.'