Baahubali: 2: Karan Johar Says 'April Will Witness The Biggest Movie Event Ever'

It's time for refresh the memory of this epic!! And for those who haven't seen it! You can't miss this one! Baahubali re releasing 7th April pic.twitter.com/J99VJ3swIx? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 31, 2017
Baahubali: The Conclusion, part two of Mr Rajamouli's epic fantasy, will release across 6,500 screens in India on April 28. The film features Prabhas in the double role of Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali, Rana Daggubati as Bhallala Deva and Sathyaraj as Katappa. Anushka Shetty stars as Devasena, Tamannaah Bhatia as Avanthika and Ramya Krishnan as Sivagami. The film is expected to reveal why Katappa killed Baahubali. Baahubali: The Conclusion will track the love story of Amrendra Baahubali and Devasana and Bhallala Deva's rise to power.
Baahubali: The Beginning released to a blockbuster status in 2015. Part 2 is easily the most-anticipated films of the year. Baahubali: 2 has already made a pre-release business of Rs 500 crore through its satellite rights.
Last Sunday, team Baahubali: The Conclusion attended the film's pre-release event in Hyderabad. During the event, the entire cast of the film was introduced on stage. Later, S S Rajamouli, via a series of tweets, thanked the cast, crew and the producers of the film for making Baahubali series possible.
Watch the trailer of Baahubali: The Conclusion:
Last month, S S Rajamouli revealed that re-releasing the film is their promotional strategy. He told mid-day: "I believe very few people missed it (part 1) but re-releasing the film will pull everyone back into the narrative. We collectively arrived at the decision that it will be great idea to go ahead with a pan-India release."
(With IANS inputs)