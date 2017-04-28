Baahubali 2 Madness Begins, Tweet Karan Johar And Dhanush

Karan Johar tweeted:
Worldwide Mania begins!!!! #BaahubaliTheConclusionpic.twitter.com/IPM9HwZjS3? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 28, 2017
Dhanush tweeted:
Wishing team #Bahubali the very very best for #Bahubali2 releasing today. Kudos @ssrajamouli sir and team for your 5 year mammoth effort!? Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 28, 2017
Baahubali: The Conclusion will double part one's first day business of Rs 50 crore, fans say. The film ran into heavy weather in Tamil Nadu where unpaid dues between distributors and producers led to the cancellation of the early morning shows. The film eventually released at 11 am.
Everywhere else, the madness took over as early as 6 am with queues waiting to catch the 7.30 am show in Hyderabad and elsewhere.
Baahubali: The Conclusion stars Prabhas in the titular role, Rana Daggubati as Bhallala Deva, Anushka Shetty as Devasena, Tamannaah Bhatia as Avantika, Ramya Krishnan as Sivagami and Sathyaraj as Katappa. The film released today worldwide in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.