Baahubali 2 Madness Begins, Tweet Karan Johar And Dhanush

Wishing team #Bahubali the very very best for #Bahubali2 releasing today. Kudos @ssrajamouli sir and team for your 5 year mammoth effort! ? Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 28, 2017

The mega-buck two-part Baahubali has reached its fittingly filmy climax today with the release of- title self-explanatory. 'Worldwide mania,' announced Karan Johar, the distributor of the Hindi version of the film, in a tweet this morning. Other celebrities, like Tamil star Dhanush, wished Teamluck. Thefilms, the first of which released in 2015, has been a five-year project for its cast and crew. Directed by S S Rajamouli, Baahubali is quite literally a game of thrones set in an universe that is a stunning spectacle created by VFX.opens across a record number of screens worldwide and was given a Rajinikanth-style reception by fans who poured milk on posters and set off fireworks.Karan Johar tweeted:Dhanush tweeted:will double part one's first day business of Rs 50 crore, fans say. The film ran into heavy weather in Tamil Nadu where unpaid dues between distributors and producers led to the cancellation of the early morning shows . The film eventually released at 11 am.Everywhere else, the madness took over as early as 6 am with queues waiting to catch the 7.30 am show in Hyderabad and elsewhere.stars Prabhas in the titular role, Rana Daggubati as Bhallala Deva, Anushka Shetty as Devasena, Tamannaah Bhatia as Avantika, Ramya Krishnan as Sivagami and Sathyaraj as Katappa. The film released today worldwide in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.