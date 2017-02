Baahubali 2 Maha Shivaratri Special: Prabhas Is All Set For Battle

Teamknows how to keep the fans engaged on every possible occasion. On Friday, director SS Rajamouli unveiled a new poster from the upcoming second part of the epic drama film to wish his fans Maha Shivaratri. In the new poster, Prabhas, atop an elephant trunk looked, is all set for the battle. In Rajamouli's period piece actor Prabhas has a dual role of Mahendra Baahubali, who has to avenge his father Amarendra Baahubali's (also Prabhas) death. The motion poster also has a grandiose chant ofin background.is set to release in April, this year The first part of Rajamouli's two-part epic filmended at a crucial point in the story when Mahendra Baahubali, who was raised by a local tribal community as Shiva, realizes his true identity and the fact that his father, a beloved leader and king was killed by his loyalKatappa (played by Sathyaraj).The film stars Rana Daggubati as Bhallala Deva, who is Amarendra Baahubali's cousin and the usurper of the throne. Actress Anushka Shetty stars as Amarendra Baahubali's wife Devasena , who was captured and tortured by Bhallala Deva after her husband's death. Tamannaah Bhatia stars as Avanthika, Mahendra Baahubali's love interest.released in 2015 and was enjoyed a phenomenal box office success. The film, originally made in Tamil and Telugu, was presented in Bollywood by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.