Baahubali 2 Maha Shivaratri Special: Prabhas Is All Set For Battle

Watch the new motion poster from Baahubali: The Conclusion:
The first part of Rajamouli's two-part epic film Baahubali ended at a crucial point in the story when Mahendra Baahubali, who was raised by a local tribal community as Shiva, realizes his true identity and the fact that his father, a beloved leader and king was killed by his loyal senapati Katappa (played by Sathyaraj).
The film stars Rana Daggubati as Bhallala Deva, who is Amarendra Baahubali's cousin and the usurper of the throne. Actress Anushka Shetty stars as Amarendra Baahubali's wife Devasena, who was captured and tortured by Bhallala Deva after her husband's death. Tamannaah Bhatia stars as Avanthika, Mahendra Baahubali's love interest.
Baahubali: The Beginning released in 2015 and was enjoyed a phenomenal box office success. The film, originally made in Tamil and Telugu, was presented in Bollywood by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.