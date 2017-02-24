Advertisement
Baahubali 2 Maha Shivaratri Special: Prabhas Is All Set For Battle

Prabhas has a dual role of Mahendra Baahubali, who has to avenge his father Amarendra Baahubali's (also Prabhas) death

  | February 24, 2017 13:19 IST (New Delhi)
Baahubali 2

Prabhas in Baahubali: The Conclusion

Team Baahubali knows how to keep the fans engaged on every possible occasion. On Friday, director SS Rajamouli unveiled a new poster from the upcoming second part of the epic drama film to wish his fans Maha Shivaratri. In the new poster, Prabhas, atop an elephant trunk looked, is all set for the battle. In Rajamouli's period piece actor Prabhas has a dual role of Mahendra Baahubali, who has to avenge his father Amarendra Baahubali's (also Prabhas) death. The motion poster also has a grandiose chant of Bhali Bhali Bhali Raa Bhali... Saahore Baahubali... in background. Baahubali: The Conclusion is set to release in April, this year.

Watch the new motion poster from Baahubali: The Conclusion:
 


The first part of Rajamouli's two-part epic film Baahubali ended at a crucial point in the story when Mahendra Baahubali, who was raised by a local tribal community as Shiva, realizes his true identity and the fact that his father, a beloved leader and king was killed by his loyal senapati Katappa (played by Sathyaraj).

The film stars Rana Daggubati as Bhallala Deva, who is Amarendra Baahubali's cousin and the usurper of the throne. Actress Anushka Shetty stars as Amarendra Baahubali's wife Devasena, who was captured and tortured by Bhallala Deva after her husband's death. Tamannaah Bhatia stars as Avanthika, Mahendra Baahubali's love interest.

Baahubali: The Beginning released in 2015 and was enjoyed a phenomenal box office success. The film, originally made in Tamil and Telugu, was presented in Bollywood by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

