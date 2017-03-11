Baahubali 2 New Poster: Katappa, Baahubali And The Cliffhanging Moment

Our designer jegan came up with this idea.? rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 11, 2017
Couldnt help but tweet, though unscheduled.
The boy he raised
The man he killed... #Baahubali2pic.twitter.com/hMV4YN5hVn
The first part of the epic, titled Baahubali: The Beginning released in 2015 and was an enormous hit. The film tracked the story of Shiva, who learned about his true identity - Mahendra Baahubali, son of Amarendra Baahubali - and the story of how his father, a beloved king and a revered leader, became the king of Mahishmati.
Rana Daggubati plays the role of Bhallala Deva, a great warrior, but who was always jealous of his cousin's popularity. In Baahubali: The Beginging, Bhallala Deva is shown as a tyrannical ruler. The second film will show the events which lead upto the moment of Amarendra Baahubali's murder and then a war between Mahendra Baahubali and Bhallala Deva, which Rajamouli said will be epic.
Actress Anushka Shetty stars as Amarendra Baahubali's wife Devasena, who was captured and tortured by Bhallala Deva after her husband's death. Tamannaah Bhatia stars as Avanthika, Mahendra Baahubali's love interest.
The trailer of Baahubali: The Conclusion will release on March 16 and the film will hit the screens on April 28.