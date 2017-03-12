Baahubali 2 New Poster: Rana Daggubati, Prabhas And Their 'Mighty' Battle

Check out the new poster of Baahubali 2 here:
And as the MIGHTY ROARS!! #baahubali2#WKKBpic.twitter.com/PsrgLxSsH7? Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) March 12, 2017
On Saturday, S S Rajamouli unveiled a poster featuring Amarendra Baahubali (Prabhas) as a new born (Prabhas) and Kattappa raising him while the second part depicts the ultimate cliffhanger of the epic film - the moment when Kattapp killed Baahubali. Rajamouli captioned the image as: "The boy he raised. The man he killed."
Our designer jegan came up with this idea.? rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 11, 2017
The first part Baahubali: The Beginning released in 2015 and was a blockbuster. The film tracked the story of Shiva, who, after he gets young, learns that he is Mahendra Baahubali, son of Mahishmati's king Amarendra Baahubali.
Baahubali: The Conclusion film will revolve around the love story of Devasena (Anushka Shetty) and Amarendra Baahubali (Prabhas) and Bhallala Deva's subsequent rise to power. The long-unanswered question- Kattappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara will also be answered.
Anushka Shetty stars as Amarendra Baahubali's wife Devasena, who is held captive by Bhallala Deva after Amrendra Baahubali's death. Tamannaah Bhatia stars as Avanthika, Mahendra Baahubali's love interest.
Baahubali: The Conclusion will hit the screens on April 28. The film will release in Tamil and Telugu and the Hindi version will be presented by Karan Johar' Dharma Productions. It has already made a pre-release business of over Rs 500 crore through its distribution and satellite rights.