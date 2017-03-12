Advertisement
Baahubali 2 New Poster: Rana Daggubati, Prabhas And Their 'Mighty' Battle

Rana Daggubati, who plays the tyrannical ruler Bhalalla Deva in Baahubali: The Conclusion, shared a new poster of S S Rajamouli's magnum opus, featuring Prabhas and him

  | March 12, 2017 18:19 IST (New Delhi)
Baahubali 2

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in Baahubali: The Beginning

A day after director S S Rajamouli shared the new poster of his upcoming film Baahubali: The Conclusion, featuring Sathyaraj and Prabhas, his actor Rana Daggubati, who plays the tyrannical ruler Bhalalla Deva in the magnum opus unveiled the cast's look in the film. Rana, 32, captioned the image on Twitter as, "The Mighty Roars." Prabhas, who plays the titular character, has a betrayed look in his eyes, while Rana as Bhalla Deva has a revengeful look. The poster also features Anushka Shetty, who plays Devasena, Tamanaah Bhatia as Avanthika and Sathyaraj as Kattappa. Baahubali 2 is one of the most-anticipated films of 2017, the trailer of which will release on March 16.

Check out the new poster of Baahubali 2 here:
 

On Saturday, S S Rajamouli unveiled a poster featuring Amarendra Baahubali (Prabhas) as a new born (Prabhas) and Kattappa raising him while the second part depicts the ultimate cliffhanger of the epic film - the moment when Kattapp killed Baahubali. Rajamouli captioned the image as: "The boy he raised. The man he killed."

Here's the poster:
 

The first part Baahubali: The Beginning released in 2015 and was a blockbuster. The film tracked the story of Shiva, who, after he gets young, learns that he is Mahendra Baahubali, son of Mahishmati's king Amarendra Baahubali.

Baahubali: The Conclusion film will revolve around the love story of Devasena (Anushka Shetty) and Amarendra Baahubali (Prabhas) and Bhallala Deva's subsequent rise to power. The long-unanswered question- Kattappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara will also be answered.

Anushka Shetty stars as Amarendra Baahubali's wife Devasena, who is held captive by Bhallala Deva after Amrendra Baahubali's death. Tamannaah Bhatia stars as Avanthika, Mahendra Baahubali's love interest.

Baahubali: The Conclusion will hit the screens on April 28. The film will release in Tamil and Telugu and the Hindi version will be presented by Karan Johar' Dharma Productions. It has already made a pre-release business of over Rs 500 crore through its distribution and satellite rights.
 

Highlights

  • Rana captioned the image as, "The Mighty Roars"
  • The film will track the love story of Devasena and Amarendra Baahubali
  • Baahubali: The Conclusion releases on April 28
 

