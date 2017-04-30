Baahubali 2 On Its Way To Topple Dangal's Lifetime Collections. Details Here

#Baahubali2 creates HISTORY... Leaves you SHOCKED, STUNNED and SPEECHLESS with STUPENDOUS biz on Day 1... Data in next tweet... ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 29, 2017

#Baahubali2 Fri Rs 121 cr NETT. India biz.

Hindi: Rs 41 cr

Telugu Tamil Malayalam: Rs 80 cr ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 29, 2017

#Dangal records in danger... #Baahubali2 all set to smash every record in sight! https://t.co/Ut5xknFCMm ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 29, 2017

#Dangal is the HIGHEST GROSSER in USA [$ 12.4 million]... As per trends, #Baahubali2 will surpass its *lifetime biz* soon... Indian films. ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 29, 2017