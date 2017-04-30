Baahubali 2 On Its Way To Topple Dangal's Lifetime Collections. Details Here

Mr Adarsh could not resist describing the box office performance of Baahubali 2 as "stupendous" and "stunning." He also informed that while Dangal continues to be the highest grossing Indian film in the US, Baahubali 2 is not a far way behind from exceeding Dangal's lifetime collections.
Here's a detailed look at Taran Adarsh's analysis:
#Baahubali2 creates HISTORY... Leaves you SHOCKED, STUNNED and SPEECHLESS with STUPENDOUS biz on Day 1... Data in next tweet...? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 29, 2017
#Baahubali2 Fri Rs 121 cr NETT. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 29, 2017
Hindi: Rs 41 cr
Telugu Tamil Malayalam: Rs 80 cr
#Dangal records in danger... #Baahubali2 all set to smash every record in sight! https://t.co/Ut5xknFCMm? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 29, 2017
#Dangal is the HIGHEST GROSSER in USA [$ 12.4 million]... As per trends, #Baahubali2 will surpass its *lifetime biz* soon... Indian films.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 29, 2017
Here's how Baahubali 2 performed at the international box office:
#Baahubali2 collects an ASTOUNDING $ 4,521,026 [Rs 29.06 cr] from Thu pre Fri in USA... All set for a MIND-BOGGLING weekend... @Rentrak? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 29, 2017
Meanwhile, Box Office India reported that Tamil Nadu turned out to be the "weakest" contributor in Baahubali 2's ticket sales while Andhra Pradesh ensured maximum business. Baahubali: The Conclusion was conditionally released in Tamil Nadu on Friday afternoon after cancellation of morning shows following payment disputes between distributors and theatres.
Of Baahubali 2, Raja Sen writes in his review for NDTV Movies, "This is the rare sequel that is better than the first. Rajamouli's original Baahubali was engaging and effective but significantly overstuffed, with waterfalls and a weird romantic track and far too many songs for the genre, while this film is a lot more assured about both narrative and tone. The story proceeds briskly and intriguingly, and Rajamouli has a gift for swerving away from what appears obvious."
On Friday, Baahubali 2 opened to a Rajinikanth-style welcome with fireworks and fans pouring milk on larger-than-life sized posters of Prabhas, who plays the protagonist in both parts of S S Rajamouli's ambitious epic-drama series. A section of Baahubali fans opted for a day off from work to avoid spoilers and watched the film on Day 1 - subsequently, Baahubali: The Conclusion recorded 100% opening, reported Box Office India.
Baahubali 2 reunites the original cast with Rana Daggubati as Bhallala Deva, Anushka Shetty and Devasena, Ramya Krishnan as Sivagami, Tamaannah Bhatia as Avantika and Sathyaraj as Katappa returning on the big screen. Prabhas represents the two generations of Baahubali - as father Amarendra and son Mahendra. in the sequel. Baahubali: The Conclusion also finally revealed the secret behind the cliff-hanging moment of the first part, when senapati Katappa killed Baahubali.