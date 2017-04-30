Advertisement
Baahubali 2 On Its Way To Topple Dangal's Lifetime Collections. Details Here

Baahubali 2: Baahubali: The Conclusionreleased in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on April 28 with the Hindi version raking in Rs 41 crore, which is a shade under what wrestling drama Dangal made in two days - Rs 50 crores

  | April 30, 2017 11:12 IST (New Delhi)
  • Dangal currently stands at over Rs 375 crores
  • Baahubali made more than 100 crore on its opening day
  • The Hindi version contributed Rs 41 crores on Day 1
Baahubali 2is roaring at the box office. No surprises here. Opening across as many as 8,000 screens worldwide, Baahubali: The Conclusion has already surpassed the record-breaking box office figures of Aamir Khan's blockbuster Dangal, in terms of opening day collections, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Dangal created history, scoring over Rs 100 crore in three days and Baahubali: The Conclusion redefined history, with a record-smashing, beyond-impressive box office collection of Rs 121 crore on its opening day, tweeted Mr Adarsh. Baahubali: The Conclusion released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on April 28 with the Hindi version raking in Rs 41 crore, which is a shade under what wrestling drama Dangal made in two days - Rs 50 crores. Dangal currently stands at over Rs 375 crore.

Mr Adarsh could not resist describing the box office performance of Baahubali 2 as "stupendous" and "stunning." He also informed that while Dangal continues to be the highest grossing Indian film in the US, Baahubali 2 is not a far way behind from exceeding Dangal's lifetime collections.

Here's a detailed look at Taran Adarsh's analysis:
 
 
 
 

Here's how Baahubali 2 performed at the international box office:
 

Meanwhile, Box Office India reported that Tamil Nadu turned out to be the "weakest" contributor in Baahubali 2's ticket sales while Andhra Pradesh ensured maximum business. Baahubali: The Conclusion was conditionally released in Tamil Nadu on Friday afternoon after cancellation of morning shows following payment disputes between distributors and theatres.

Of Baahubali 2, Raja Sen writes in his review for NDTV Movies, "This is the rare sequel that is better than the first. Rajamouli's original Baahubali was engaging and effective but significantly overstuffed, with waterfalls and a weird romantic track and far too many songs for the genre, while this film is a lot more assured about both narrative and tone. The story proceeds briskly and intriguingly, and Rajamouli has a gift for swerving away from what appears obvious."

Watch the trailer of Baahubali: The Conclusion here:
 


On Friday, Baahubali 2 opened to a Rajinikanth-style welcome with fireworks and fans pouring milk on larger-than-life sized posters of Prabhas, who plays the protagonist in both parts of S S Rajamouli's ambitious epic-drama series. A section of Baahubali fans opted for a day off from work to avoid spoilers and watched the film on Day 1 - subsequently, Baahubali: The Conclusion recorded 100% opening, reported Box Office India.

Baahubali 2 reunites the original cast with Rana Daggubati as Bhallala Deva, Anushka Shetty and Devasena, Ramya Krishnan as Sivagami, Tamaannah Bhatia as Avantika and Sathyaraj as Katappa returning on the big screen. Prabhas represents the two generations of Baahubali - as father Amarendra and son Mahendra. in the sequel. Baahubali: The Conclusion also finally revealed the secret behind the cliff-hanging moment of the first part, when senapati Katappa killed Baahubali.
 

 

