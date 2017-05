Baahubali 2: Prabhas Overwhelmed With Film's Success, Thanks S S Rajamouli

The biggest milestone has been reached by the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema!!!! #1000croreBaahubali@ssrajamoulipic.twitter.com/3zjExCl0J9 ? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 7, 2017

Filmmaker S S Rajamouli'shas become thefirst Indian movie ever to breach the Rs 1000 crore mark. Actor Prabhas, who is overwhelmed with the response the movie has been receiving worldwide , in a post on Facebook thanked Mr Rajamouli for giving him a 'once-in-a-lifetime' character of Baahubali and making his journey during the filming special. The 37-year-old actor, who is currently on a vacation in the US, also thanked his fans for all the love and support.released in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, across 8,000 screens in India on April 28.See actor Prabhas' Facebook post herePrabhas dedicated five years tofranchise without signing any film in between. In an earlier interview to news agency IANS, he said: "For Rajamouli, I would have even spent more than four years on. I would have been ready to dedicate even seven years for him on the project."Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar, who distributed the Hindi version of, tweeted on the mega success of the film. In his tweet, 44-year-old director wrote that the film has reached the 'biggest milestone.'S S Rajamouli'shas been lauded by the entire film industry. In a series of tweets, the 43-year-old filmmaker thanked is fans for the love and support.The film is the continuation of the 2015 super-hit movieand reveals the reason behind Katappa killing Baahubali. Baahubali: The Conclusion features Prabhas , Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles.