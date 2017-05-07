Baahubali 2: Prabhas Overwhelmed With Film's Success, Thanks S S Rajamouli

See actor Prabhas' Facebook post here
Prabhas dedicated five years to Baahubali franchise without signing any film in between. In an earlier interview to news agency IANS, he said: "For Rajamouli, I would have even spent more than four years on Baahubali. I would have been ready to dedicate even seven years for him on the project."
Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar, who distributed the Hindi version of Baahubali 2, tweeted on the mega success of the film. In his tweet, 44-year-old director wrote that the film has reached the 'biggest milestone.'
The biggest milestone has been reached by the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema!!!! #1000croreBaahubali@ssrajamoulipic.twitter.com/3zjExCl0J9? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 7, 2017
S S Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion has been lauded by the entire film industry. In a series of tweets, the 43-year-old filmmaker thanked is fans for the love and support.
The film is the continuation of the 2015 super-hit movie Baahubali: The Beginning and reveals the reason behind Katappa killing Baahubali.
Baahubali: The Conclusion features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles.