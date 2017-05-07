Advertisement
Baahubali 2: Prabhas Overwhelmed With Film's Success, Thanks S S Rajamouli

Prabhas thanked S S Rajamouli for giving him a 'once-in-a-lifetime' character of Baahubali and making his journey during the filming special

Prabhas

Prabhas in Baahubali 2

Filmmaker S S Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion has become thefirst Indian movie ever to breach the Rs 1000 crore mark. Actor Prabhas, who is overwhelmed with the response the movie has been receiving worldwide, in a post on Facebook thanked Mr Rajamouli for giving him a 'once-in-a-lifetime' character of Baahubali and making his journey during the filming special. The 37-year-old actor, who is currently on a vacation in the US, also thanked his fans for all the love and support. Baahubali: The Conclusion released in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, across 8,000 screens in India on April 28.

Prabhas dedicated five years to Baahubali franchise without signing any film in between. In an earlier interview to news agency IANS, he said: "For Rajamouli, I would have even spent more than four years on Baahubali. I would have been ready to dedicate even seven years for him on the project."

Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar, who distributed the Hindi version of Baahubali 2, tweeted on the mega success of the film. In his tweet, 44-year-old director wrote that the film has reached the 'biggest milestone.'
 

S S Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion has been lauded by the entire film industry. In a series of tweets, the 43-year-old filmmaker thanked is fans for the love and support.

The film is the continuation of the 2015 super-hit movie Baahubali: The Beginning and reveals the reason behind Katappa killing Baahubali.

Baahubali: The Conclusion features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles.
 

 

