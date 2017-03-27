Advertisement
Baahubali 2: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Karan Johar And Others In 'Big' Selfie

Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions is in charge of the Hindi version of the film, also received a special invite as part of Team Baahubali

  March 27, 2017
Baahubali

Baahubali: The team of the movie took a selfie at the pre-release event (courtesy: karanjohar)

Team Baahubali: The Conclusion, comprising actors Rana Daggubati, Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj and Nassar along with director S S Rajamouli, made the pre-release event of the film a star-studded affair, as grand as the film itself. The music of the Telugu version of the film was also launched at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday evening. Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions is in charge of the Hindi version of the film, also received a special invite as part of Team Baahubali. Ahead of the event, KJo united the cast and crew who made Baahubali that extra bit special, for a selfie. And it's a wrap now, officially. The wait is for the movie to hit screens on April 28. But till then, here are some blockbuster moments from Baahubali 2's pre-release event.

The best was saved for the last, when Prabhas made a spectacular entry on stage. Prabhas returns in the second part of the epic drama to feature in dual roles, representing the two generations of Baahubali - as Mahendra, the son and Amarendra, the father.
 
 

Rana Daggubati arrived on stage amidst loud hoots and cheers. Rana famously features as the primary antagonist, the envious king Bhallala Deva in Baahubali: The Beginning.
 
 

Anushka Shetty will be seen in a younger version of warrior queen Devasena in Baahubali: The Conclusion. The sequel of Baahubali: The Beginning will throw more light on the love story of Devasena and Amarendra Baahubali.
 

Tamannaah, who plays Avanthika, joined her co-stars on stage:
 

Meanwhile, Sathyaraj, better known as Katappa, attempted to reveal the reason why Katappa killed Baahubali.
 

The audience welcomed the entire team of Baahubali with a huge round of applause.
 

"The man who dons many hats" - this is how Karan was introduced on stage. Speaking of brand Baahubali at the event in Hyderabad, Karan said that director Rajamouli's "gumption" is unparalleled, reported news agency IANS. "This is the biggest movie event in the history of Indian cinema and I have to say I'm amazed. This is pure dedication, pure strength and this is what I want to go back and teach. Baahubali, 67 years later, has beaten the magic created by Mughal-e-Azam on screen. Rajamouli's cinema has soul, his personality has gumption and I don't think I even have ten percent of it," said Karan.
 

Here's the selfie we mentioned previously:
 

Ahead of the launch, Team Baahubali: The Conclusion, also comprising cinematographer K K Senthil Kumar and producer Shobu Yarlagadda, were photographed arriving in a bus.
 

Meanwhile, Baahubali 2 has already made Rs 500 crore through distribution and satellite rights. The first part of Rajamouli's epic series released in 2015, when it made over Rs 650 crore worldwide and also won the National Award for Best Feature Film.

The stellar cast of Baahubali comprising Rana Daggubati, Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj will reprise their roles in Baahubali: The Conclusion. Rajamouli's film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi across 6,500 screens, which is reportedly the highest number for any movie in India.
 

 

