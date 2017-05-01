Baahubali 2: Rajinikanth Reviews S S Rajamouli's Film

Baahubali 2 ... indian cinema's pride. My salutes to God's own child @ssrajamouli and his team!!! #masterpiece? Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) April 30, 2017
THALAIVAAAA... Feeling like god himself blessed us... our team is on cloud9... Anything couldn't be bigger... https://t.co/d9xSUQRJTI? rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 30, 2017
Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's 2.0 is almost ready for release and will hit the screens next year in January. The film was earlier slated for a Diwali release but the producers shifted the release date to January 25 to "achieve world class standards in VFX."
Our most ambitious project, Shankar's 2.0,shifts to 25Jan2018.It moves from earlier Diwali release to achieve world class standards in VFX.? Raju Mahalingam (@rajumahalingam) April 21, 2017
S S Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, has collected praises from critics, moviegoers and colleagues alike. The director on Sunday tweeted a thank you note for everyone who supported the team to bring the film to the big screen. He wrote: "It's only natural that a big project like Baahubali faces hurdles during release. I must say that the enormous love and support that was given by Baahubali fans made us cruise through the obstacles. Thank you everyone who have been with us for the past 5 years encouraging us at every turn. You have given us such a big success that we can keep it in our hearts for the rest of our lives."
Rajamouli was perhaps alluding to the controversy regarding actor Sathyaraj's (who plays the role of senapati Katappa) old comments on Cauvery row, which promoted a ban on Baahubali 2's release a week before the film was due to hit the screens. The 62-year-old actor apologized for the remarks and the debate ended there and then. Baahubali 2 tackled a minor hiccup on the day of the release too after early morning shows on Tamil Nadu were cancelled due to unresolved payment issues between the distributors and producers.
Now, Baahubali 2 is running successfully in theatres, breaking one record at a time.
Baahubali 2 also stars Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Tamannaah Bhatia. It simultaneously released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on April 28.