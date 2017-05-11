Advertisement
HomeRegional

Baahubali 2: Rana Daggubati Reveals The Truth Behind Bhallala Deva's 'Wife'

Rana Daggubati, who portrayed the role of Bhallala Deva in the movie, said: "You can tell people he was a surrogate kid. He does not have a mom."

  | May 11, 2017 00:00 IST (New Delhi)
Baahubali

Poster of Baahubali: The Conclusion

Highlights

  • Baahubali 2 is the first Indian film to cross 1,000-crore mark worldwide
  • Hindi version of Baahubali 2 has collected Rs. 357 crore so far
  • Baahubali 2 disclosed the reason behind Katappa killing Baahubali
Actor Rana Daggubati is basking in the success of S S Rajamouli's film Baahubali: The Conclusion.The film, which released in theatres on April 28, finally disclosed the reason behind Katappa killing Baahubali. However, several people have raised yet another question. Who is Bhallala Deva's wife? The 32-year-old actor, who portrayed the role of Bhallala Deva in the movie, had a perfect reply to this question. In an interview to Bollywoodlife.com, Rana Daggubati spoke about his on-screen son Bhadra and said: "You can tell people he was a surrogate kid. He does not have a mom." Baahubali: The Conclusion is the first ever Indian film to cross the 1,000-crore mark worldwide and film fraternity has been congratulating the entire team of Baahubali on the success.

The Hindi version of Baahubali: The Conclusion has collected Rs. 357 crore so far. In the US, the film has crossed the 100-crore mark.

The cinematic brilliance of S S Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion is being talked about globally with some people saying that such a movie could not have been attempted by filmmakers in Bollywood. However, Rana Daggubati called the comparison 'unfair'.

"You cannot bi-furcate industries or set-ups as secure or insecure. All kinds of people exist everywhere. We were a group of people who had the vision to make this great grand film. We knew some time would be needed but we would be part of timeless cinema. There was no other thought in mind," Bollywoodlife.com quoted Rana Daggubati as saying.

Baahubali: The Conclusion, which is continuation of 2015 super-hit film Baahubali: The Beginning, features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement