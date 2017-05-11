Baahubali 2: Rana Daggubati Reveals The Truth Behind Bhallala Deva's 'Wife'

The Hindi version of Baahubali: The Conclusion has collected Rs. 357 crore so far. In the US, the film has crossed the 100-crore mark.
The cinematic brilliance of S S Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion is being talked about globally with some people saying that such a movie could not have been attempted by filmmakers in Bollywood. However, Rana Daggubati called the comparison 'unfair'.
"You cannot bi-furcate industries or set-ups as secure or insecure. All kinds of people exist everywhere. We were a group of people who had the vision to make this great grand film. We knew some time would be needed but we would be part of timeless cinema. There was no other thought in mind," Bollywoodlife.com quoted Rana Daggubati as saying.
Baahubali: The Conclusion, which is continuation of 2015 super-hit film Baahubali: The Beginning, features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles.