Baahubali 2: Rana Daggubati Says Rajamouli's Film 'Increased My Market Value'

Rana Daggubati plays Bhallala Deva, ruler of Mahishmathi, who plots to get his cousin Mahendra Baahubali killed because of his popularity among the subjects. In the end, Bhallala Deva battles his nephew Mahendra Baahubali, who is avenging his father's death.
Of being a part of S S Rajamouli's magnum opus, Rana Daggubati said: "By working with such an amazing team you learn a lot. From Rajamouli to Prabhas, everyone is a veteran in their space. It has been five years with them. I have learnt a lot from them. The experience of working on the movie will have a reflection in whatever I will do in the future," he said.
Baahubali 2 received an overwhelming response with the film making above Rs 100 crore on the opening day. Rana Daggubati said that Baahbali 2 may change the way films are made in India. "We went over-budget in the first part but that never stopped us. The producers, the actors and the filmmaker, everyone just stayed in. It took us five years and finally it is out. It is overwhelming. To see what we made is even bigger than what we imagined is surreal. It is beyond being a regional film; it is a national film. I believe it is truly the first franchise film India has ever had," he told PTI.
Baahubali 2 also stars Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj.
Rana Daggubati will be next seen in a Telugu political thriller film, for which he will soon start shooting. He has also signed up for a romantic film set in 1945.
(With PTI inputs)