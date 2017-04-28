Baahubali 2 Releases Everywhere But Tamil Nadu. Early Shows Cancelled

Exact details of what these payment issues are not clear - however, fans in Tamil Nadu have blamed actor Vijay's last film Bairavaa, which was distributed by the same firm as Baahubali: The Conclusion. Losses reportedly incurred by Bairavaa have allegedly prevented the distributors from completing the payment for the rights to Baahubali - none of this has been confirmed.
This isn't Baahubali: The Conclusion's first roadblock. Earlier this month, actor Sathyaraj, who plays the crucial role of Katappa, was forced to apologise for comments he had made on the Cauvery water issue nine years ago, to appease pro-Kannada outfits that were threatening to block the film in Karnataka.
Baahubali: The Conclusion, one of this year's mega movies, is directed by S S Rajamouli and stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia, apart from Sathyaraj.