Baahubali 2 Releases To Rajinikanth-Style Welcome - Fireworks, Milk On Posters

In Kerala, there were similar scenes:
#Kerala: People line up at ticket counters in Thiruvananthapuram as #Bahubali2 releases today pic.twitter.com/FsMbG6QsbP- ANI (@ANI_news) April 28, 2017
Chennai, however, appears to have stumbled slightly:
#TamilNadu: Morning #Bahubali2 show in Chennai's major movie theatres cancelled as they didn't have permission say police officials pic.twitter.com/HyNQfD2liB- ANI (@ANI_news) April 28, 2017
The release of Baahubali: The Conclusion in Mumbai has been muted because of the death of Bollywood legend Vinod Khanna on Thursday - a grand premiere organized by filmmaker Karan Johar was cancelled as a 'mark of respect.' Mr Johar's Dharma Productions has the rights to the Hindi version of Baahubali.
Baahubali: The Conclusion, so titled because it is the second of a two-part film, is a Telugu film which has also been made in Tamil and dubbed into Hindi and other languages. Directed by S S Rajamouli, it stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati as the central characters of Baahubali and Bhallala Deva. Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan play the key roles of Katappa and Sivagami, and actresses Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia are cast as Devasena and Avantika.
Baahubali: The Conclusionreleases across an unheard of 8,000 screens - the Hindi version is "at par with a Khan release," producer Shobu Yarlagadda told NDTV this week. To say that the film is expected to make Rs 100 crore would be the understatement of the century - Baahubali: The Beginning, which released in 2015, made Rs 500 crore worldwide. Part two has already fetched a similar amount from the sale of distribution and satellite rights. There are correspondingly great expectations from its ticket sales.