Baahubali 2: S S Rajamouli Presents Katappa's Sword To...

Baahubali: The Conclusion is a prequel to S S Rajamouli's magnum opus featuring Prabhas in the double role - Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali, Rana Daggubati as Bhallala Deva and Sathyaraj as Katappa. Part 2 is expected to reveal why Katappa killed Baahubali. Actresses Anushka Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan reprise their roles.
During the trailer launch in Mumbai, Mr Rajamouli also put the sword that killed Baahubali in Baahubali: The Beginning on display, reports IANS.
Meanwhile, it was reported that the makers of Baahubali: The Conclusion were forced to release the trailer of the film on Thursday morning against their plan as the trailer was leaked online. At the launch event in Hyderabad, Mr Rajamouli revealed that a 'Facebook bug' was responsible for the leak, reported news agency IANS. He further added that the team is trying to find out the reasons and trace the entire incident.
Baahubali 2, is easily one of the biggest films of the year. The trailer has received more than 7 million views so far.
Baahubali: The Conclusion will release on April 28.
(With IANS inputs)