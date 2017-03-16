Advertisement
HomeRegional

Baahubali 2: S S Rajamouli Presents Katappa's Sword To...

During the trailer launch of Baahubali: The Conclusion, S S Rajamouli presented Katappa's sword to Karan Johar for his association with the film

  | March 16, 2017 22:37 IST (New Delhi)
Baahubali 2

Prabhas, S S Rajamouli, Karan Johar and Rana Daggubati photographed in Mumbai

Baahubali: The Conclusion director S S Rajamouli, who was in Mumbai with the stars of the film Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, to launch the Hindi trailer of the film, gifted Katappa's sword to filmmaker Karan Johar, reported news agency IANS. Mr Johar's Dharma Productions has got the rights of the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Conclusion. IANS report states that Mr Rajamouli presented the sword to Karan Johar as a "token of his association" with the Baahubali franchise. The trailer of the film was launched on Thursday morning in Telugu in more than 250 theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Baahubali: The Conclusion is a prequel to S S Rajamouli's magnum opus featuring Prabhas in the double role - Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali, Rana Daggubati as Bhallala Deva and Sathyaraj as Katappa. Part 2 is expected to reveal why Katappa killed Baahubali. Actresses Anushka Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan reprise their roles.

During the trailer launch in Mumbai, Mr Rajamouli also put the sword that killed Baahubali in Baahubali: The Beginning on display, reports IANS.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the makers of Baahubali: The Conclusion were forced to release the trailer of the film on Thursday morning against their plan as the trailer was leaked online. At the launch event in Hyderabad, Mr Rajamouli revealed that a 'Facebook bug' was responsible for the leak, reported news agency IANS. He further added that the team is trying to find out the reasons and trace the entire incident.

Baahubali 2, is easily one of the biggest films of the year. The trailer has received more than 7 million views so far.

Baahubali: The Conclusion will release on April 28.

(With IANS inputs)

Highlights

  • Baahubali 2 trailer was released on Thursday
  • Team Baahubali came to Mumbai to launch the Hindi trailer
  • Baahubali 2 releases on April 28
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement