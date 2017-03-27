Baahubali: 2: S S Rajamouli Thanks Prabhas, Rana Daggubati And Karan Johar For Being A Part Of His Film

Here's what S S Rajamouli, the maker of the epic fantasy Baahubali has to say about his actors and the team:
Thank you @KaranJohar & Anil Thadani for gracing our #Baahubali2PrereleaseEvent last night.. and for a great association..? rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 27, 2017
I am not able to frame my words for prabhas here.. my interviews will explain what he is to Baahubali.. why he is BAAHUBALI...? rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 27, 2017
Rana i was surprised that i didnt feel emotional on the last day of our shoot. Your speech yesterday triggered it and was like? rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 27, 2017
opening the flood gates of a dam. Will Miss you. Thanks a million for being my Bhallaladeva...:)? rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 27, 2017
VFX team thinks you are from dir dept and we consider u in vfx dept.? rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 27, 2017
But thanks Ram, for operating wonderfully from this trisanku swargam..
Sweetu...thank u so much for ur contribution to Baahubali. I believe all your fans will be even more enthralled with your presence in Part2.? rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 27, 2017
Thank you Yoganand garu and your team of managers for organising me whatever I needed irrespective of timings over the last 5 years...? rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 27, 2017
The trailer of Baahubali: The Conclusion released last week and so far set a record of getting the highest number of views on YouTube. The film, part two of Mr Rajamouli's magnum opus, stars Prabhas in the double role of Amrendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali, Rana Daggubati as the tyrannical king Bhallala Deva and Sathyaraj as Katappa. Anushka Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia and Ramya Krishna will reprise their roles as Devasena, Avanthika and Sivagami. Baahubali: The Conclusion is also expected to reveal why Katappa killed Baahubali.
During the pre-release event, when Sathyaraj was asked why his character Katappa killed Baahubali, the actor said, "Producer Shobu paid me very well to kill Prabhas. My director Rajamouli asked me to kill Baahubali, and I obliged. Why would I kill darling Prabhas otherwise?"
Here Team Baahubali posed for the selfie:
The big #Baahubali2 selfie!!!!!! 28th April!!! At a theatre near you.... pic.twitter.com/viB5X41oJ2? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 26, 2017
Baahubali: The Beginning released to a blockbuster status in 2015. It was one of the most profitable films of the year. Ahead of its release, Baahubali: The Conclusion has already made a business of Rs 500 crores through distribution and satellite rights It is scheduled to release across 6,500 screens on April 28.