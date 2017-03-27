Advertisement
Baahubali: 2: S S Rajamouli Thanks Prabhas, Rana Daggubati And Karan Johar For Being A Part Of His Film

S S Rajamouli thanked Team Baahubali and his actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty for their contribution to make the Baahubali series possible

  | March 27, 2017 20:25 IST (New Delhi)
Baahubali 2

Rajamouli photographed with Prabhas, Karan Johar and Rana Daggubati in Mumbai

  • "Interviews will explain what Prabhas is to Baahubali," wrote Rajamouli
  • Baahubali 2's pre-release event was held on Sunday
  • The film will hit the screens on April 28
Filmmaker S S Rajamouli, who is prepping for the release of 2017's most-anticipated film, Baahubali: The Conclusion, in a series of tweets, thanked his lead actors- Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty for making Baahubali series possible. Mr Rajamouli also thanked his artists, VFX team and Karan Johar, who is releasing the Hindi version of Baahubali 2 for their contribution to his film. On Sunday, S S Rajamouli and Team Baahubali had hosted a very grand pre-release event at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, where the film's album was also launched. The event was a star-studded affair and Team Baahubali's 'big' selfie was one of the highlights.

Here's what S S Rajamouli, the maker of the epic fantasy Baahubali has to say about his actors and the team:
 
 
 
 
 
 

The trailer of Baahubali: The Conclusion released last week and so far set a record of getting the highest number of views on YouTube. The film, part two of Mr Rajamouli's magnum opus, stars Prabhas in the double role of Amrendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali, Rana Daggubati as the tyrannical king Bhallala Deva and Sathyaraj as Katappa. Anushka Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia and Ramya Krishna will reprise their roles as Devasena, Avanthika and Sivagami. Baahubali: The Conclusion is also expected to reveal why Katappa killed Baahubali.

During the pre-release event, when Sathyaraj was asked why his character Katappa killed Baahubali, the actor said, "Producer Shobu paid me very well to kill Prabhas. My director Rajamouli asked me to kill Baahubali, and I obliged. Why would I kill darling Prabhas otherwise?"

Here Team Baahubali posed for the selfie:
 

Baahubali: The Beginning released to a blockbuster status in 2015. It was one of the most profitable films of the year. Ahead of its release, Baahubali: The Conclusion has already made a business of Rs 500 crores through distribution and satellite rights It is scheduled to release across 6,500 screens on April 28.
 

 

