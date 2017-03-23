Baahubali 2: S S Rajamouli's Film To Release Across 6,500 Screens

Here's Mr Bala's tweet:
#Baahubali2 will release in 6,500 Screens in India.. Highest ever for any movie in India.. pic.twitter.com/KitCIlGDzN? Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 23, 2017
Baahubali: The Conclusion, is part two of Mr Rajamouli's film. It stars Prabhas in the double role of Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali, Rana Daggubati as Bhallala Deva and Sathyaraj as Katappa. Actresses Anushka Shetty as Devasena, Tamannah Bhatia as Avanthika and Ramya Krishnan as Sivagami will reprise their roles from part one. Baahubali: 2 will plot the love story of Amrendra and Devasena and Bhallala Deva's subsequent rise to power. The film is expected to reveal why Katappa killed Baahubali.
Watch the trailer of Baahubali: The Conclusion here:
After the trailer was unveiled, Vamsi Atluri, the editor of the trailer told news agency IANS that he's "thrilled" with the overwhelming response. "It's so satisfying to see this kind of response which I never imagined. More than the pressure of working on the trailer of India's biggest motion picture (yet), I was very anxious to know how audiences will receive it," Mr Atluri told IANS.
Meanwhile, Mr Rajamouli also revealed that Baahubali 2 will release in IMAX format. He tweeted:
very excited that #Baahubali2 will release in @IMAX format, which enhances the hugeness & the spirit of Baahubali..? rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 21, 2017
Baahubali: The Beginning released to a blockbuster status in 2015. It was one of the most profitable films of the year.
Karan Johar's Dharma Productions will release the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Conclusion. During the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai, S S Rajamouli presented Mr Johar Katappa's sword for his association with the Baahubali franchise.