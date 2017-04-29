Baahubali 2: Sivagami Actress Ramya Krishnan Is 'Overwhelmed' With The Response

Love you all...without your love, affection and support I wouldn't be where I am today, I am so overwhelmed....Jai Mahishmathi..? Ramya Krishnan (@meramyakrishnan) April 29, 2017
Baahubali 2 released to fabulous reviews all praising the film's grandeur. Baahubali 2 got a thumbs up from the film fraternity too. South star Dhanush, son-in-law of superstar Rajinikanth, tweeted: "There is no easy way to express what a mind blowing experience Baahubali 2 was. OMG. Speechless. Salute to the entire team." Actor Junior NTR tweeted: "Kudos to Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Ramya Krishnan for supporting S S Rajamouli's vision with brilliant performances."
Watch the trailer of Baahubali 2:
Baahubali 2's box office report is as majestic as the film. Baahubali 2 earned above Rs 100 crore on Day 1. The film's Hindi version alone made above Rs 40 crore surpassing the opening day collection record made by Aamir Khan's Dangal and Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Baahubali 2 is performing well in Andhra Pradesh but slightly less in Tamil Nadu, where the morning shows were cancelled.
Baahubali 2 also stars Sathyaraj as Katappa, Anushka Shetty as Devasena and Tamannaah Bhatia as Avantika.