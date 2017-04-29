Advertisement
Baahubali 2: Sivagami Actress Ramya Krishnan Is 'Overwhelmed' With The Response

Baahubali 2 actress Ramya Krishnan said, "Without your love, affection and support I wouldn't be where I am today, I am so overwhelmed"

  | April 29, 2017 14:48 IST (New Delhi)
Baahubali 2

Baahubali 2: Ramya Krishnan as Sivagami in a film still

Highlights

  • "I am so overwhelmed... Jai Mahishmathi," tweeted Ramya Krishnan
  • Ramya Krishnan plays rajmata Sivagami in Baahubali series
  • Baahubali 2 released on Friday and has made over Rs 100 crore so far
Baahubali actress Ramya Krishnan, who plays the role of rajmata Sivagami, thanked her fans for the love they've shown towards the latest film in the series - Baahubali: The Conclusion. The film released to a thunderous response with houseful shows all over India. Baahubali 2 earned more than Rs 100 crore on the first day surpassing all the Khans and southern superstar, to become India's most successful film. Ramya Krishnan, whose performance had been praised by critics and audience alike, tweeted: "Without your love, affection and support I wouldn't be where I am today, I am so overwhelmed....Jai Mahishmathi.. (sic)" Ramya plays the role of Bhallala Deva's mother and Amarendra Baahubali's foster mother in Baahubali series.
 

Baahubali 2 released to fabulous reviews all praising the film's grandeur. Baahubali 2 got a thumbs up from the film fraternity too. South star Dhanush, son-in-law of superstar Rajinikanth, tweeted: "There is no easy way to express what a mind blowing experience Baahubali 2 was. OMG. Speechless. Salute to the entire team." Actor Junior NTR tweeted: "Kudos to Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Ramya Krishnan for supporting S S Rajamouli's vision with brilliant performances."

Watch the trailer of Baahubali 2:
 

Baahubali 2's box office report is as majestic as the film. Baahubali 2 earned above Rs 100 crore on Day 1. The film's Hindi version alone made above Rs 40 crore surpassing the opening day collection record made by Aamir Khan's Dangal and Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Baahubali 2 is performing well in Andhra Pradesh but slightly less in Tamil Nadu, where the morning shows were cancelled.

Baahubali 2 also stars Sathyaraj as Katappa, Anushka Shetty as Devasena and Tamannaah Bhatia as Avantika.

 

