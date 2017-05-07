Baahubali 2: Tamil Film Producers Council Seeks Action Against Piracy

"The movie has been pirated by "internet mafias" in the name of "Tamil Rockers" and has been uploaded in many of their websites to facilitate illegal download, causing a "humongous loss" to the film producers, Tamil Film Producers Council said in its complaint, reported PTI.
"We request you to look into this matter and take necessary action to bring down these illegal websites," PTI reported Tamil Film Producers Council as saying in its complaint. Tamil Film Producers Council President-actor Vishal told PTI that the issue of broadcast of films by some local cable television operators was also reported to the police officials.
Baahubali: The Conclusion, which stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty, has become the first Indian movie ever to collect Rs 1,000 crore worldwide, reported trade analyst Ramesh Bala. The film released in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, across 8,000 screens in India.
S S Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion is the continuation of the 2015 super-hit movie Baahubali: The Beginning. The film reveals the reason behind Katappa killing Baahubali.
(With PTI inputs)