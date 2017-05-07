Advertisement
HomeRegional

Baahubali 2: Tamil Film Producers Council Seeks Action Against Piracy

A delegation of Tamil Film Producers Council met city Police Commissioner Karan Singha on Sunday seeking action against piracy of S S Rajamouli's film Baahubali: The Conclusion

  | May 07, 2017 18:15 IST (New Delhi)
Baahubali 2

Poster of Baahubali 2

Highlights

  • "Film has been pirated by 'internet mafias'," said Film Producers Council
  • "Piracy is causing a 'humongous loss' to the film producers"
  • Baahubali 2 is the first Indian movie ever to collect Rs 1,000 crore worl
A delegation of Tamil Film Producers Council met city Police Commissioner Karan Singha on Sunday seeking action against piracy of S S Rajamouli's film Baahubali: The Conclusion. The film, which released worldwide on April 28, was reportedly leaked on Facebook by a user in Kuwait. "We met the Police Commissioner on our complaint seeking action against piracy of Baahubali 2," PTI quoted council president and actor Vishal as saying. He added that on May 4 information against film's piracy was provided to the Council. According to the complaint, many websites, which allowed illegal downloading of Baahubali: The Conclusion, were identified.

"The movie has been pirated by "internet mafias" in the name of "Tamil Rockers" and has been uploaded in many of their websites to facilitate illegal download, causing a "humongous loss" to the film producers, Tamil Film Producers Council said in its complaint, reported PTI.

"We request you to look into this matter and take necessary action to bring down these illegal websites," PTI reported Tamil Film Producers Council as saying in its complaint. Tamil Film Producers Council President-actor Vishal told PTI that the issue of broadcast of films by some local cable television operators was also reported to the police officials.

Baahubali: The Conclusion, which stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty, has become the first Indian movie ever to collect Rs 1,000 crore worldwide, reported trade analyst Ramesh Bala. The film released in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, across 8,000 screens in India.

S S Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion is the continuation of the 2015 super-hit movie Baahubali: The Beginning. The film reveals the reason behind Katappa killing Baahubali.

(With PTI inputs)

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement