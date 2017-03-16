Baahubali 2 Trailer: Prabhas 'Forgot Hardship' Of Making The Film

Rajamouli, who was also present at the launch of the trailer, was asked about the cliffhanger that the first film ended on - when Katappa killed Baahubali - and he said the audience would simply go with the flow of the story once the movie starts, reported Telugu Cinema. "They would totally immerse into the storyline and narration," he told reporters in Hyderabad.
Rana Daggubati returns as the tyrannical and vengeful anti-hero of Baahubali and features as the younger version of his character Bhallala Deva in Baahubali: The Conclusion. At the trailer launch, he said that he has spent more than half of his seven-year-long career on the sets of Baahubali, reported Telugu Cinema.
Watch the trailer of Baahubali: The Conclusion :
The trailer of the film will play in over 250 screens across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from today.
Baahubali: The Conclusion is the sequel to 2015's Baahubali: The Beginning and also brings back the original cast with actors like Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj reprising their roles in the second part. Baahubali: The Conclusion will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on April 28.