Baahubali 2 Trailer Thrills Twitter. Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan Have One Word - Wow

March 16, 2017
Here goes the trailer !! #BKDTrailerhttps://t.co/LY71gNi9Oo@Varun_dvn@karanjohar@ShashankKhaitan@DharmaMovies? Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 2, 2017
South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu watched the trailer and is now, curious to know the workings of Rajamouli's mind.
#Baahubali2Trailer@RanaDaggubati@tamannaahspeaks#Anushka#Prabhas look phenomenal? Samantha Ruth Prabhu (@Samanthaprabhu2) March 16, 2017
#Baahubali2Trailer followed by some more. Followed by,I will enroll in a class that taught How @ssrajamouli brain functions .? Samantha Ruth Prabhu (@Samanthaprabhu2) March 16, 2017
Meanwhile, the general verdict on Twitter is expressed with phrases like "mind blowing" and "goosebumps overloaded." "India's answer to Game Of Thrones fans worldwide. Flabbergasted," read a tweet while another one said: "Just watched the Hindi version of Baahubali 2 trailer. I don't think any language in this world can express my feelings right now."
Twitter is "flabbergasted," indeed:
#Baahubali2trailer? Shivajisajiv (@shivajisajiv2) March 16, 2017
mind blowing vfx... Just Wainting to see pic.twitter.com/xvPWiC9DD5
Just watched the Hindi version of #Baahubali2trailer I don't think any language in this world can express my feelings right now.? Shashank Singh (@RccShashank) March 16, 2017
Epic is just a small word to describe #Baahubali2Trailer. That voice over by #Prabhas is haunting. You can mute me for today tweeps? Anushree (@2806anu) March 16, 2017
India's answer to GOT fans worldwide. Flabbergasted @ssrajamouli@RanaDaggubati Prabhas. Love,war,deceit and more.#Baahubali2trailer.? Hamsa Nandini (@ihamsanandini) March 16, 2017
Goosebumps Overloaded!! #Baahubali2trailer#prabhas Annahttps://t.co/BRu5U0ktVj? sujeeth (@sujeethsign) March 16, 2017
The trailer of Baahubali: The Conclusion also releases in over 250 theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana today. There's also remedy for those, who fail to catch it at the theatres:
MASSIVE.. To all the fans, who couldn't watch the trailer in theatres, you can watch it here.. #Baahubali2Trailer - https://t.co/VufCPAeIaxhttps://t.co/E1Jk6IHCf2? Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) March 16, 2017
Watch the trailer of Baahubali: The Conclusion here:
Baahubali: The Conclusion is a sequel to 2015's Baahubali: The Beginning. Actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj reprise their roles in the second part. The first part of the epic drama, Baahubali: The Beginning released in July 2015 and scored more than Rs 650 crore worldwide. Baahubali: The Conclusion is scheduled for April 28 and will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.