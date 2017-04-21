Baahubali Actor Sathyaraj Apologises, As Pro-Kannada Activists Demanded

Pro-Kannada organizations have threatened to prevent the film, easily one of this year's biggest, from releasing in Karnataka. There has been widespread criticism of the protests given that Sathyaraj's comments date from almost a decade ago, much before the first part of director S S Rajamouli's magnum opus released in 2015. On Thursday, one of the voices against Sathyaraj told news agency PTI that the protests would continue unless the actor apologised and called for a bandh in Bengaluru on the day Baahubali: The Conclusion is to release. "We are not against the film or Rajamouli. Until Sathyaraj tenders unconditional apology, our protest will continue. There will be a Bengaluru bandh on April 28 and also there will be protests across the state. We can't accept anything else other than apology by Sathyaraj," Vatal Nagaraj, president of Kannada Chalavali Vatal, told PTI.
Earlier this week, Baahubali director Rajamouli tweeted a video message entreating protesters to allow the film to release unopposed. "Sathyaraj sir is not the producer or director of the film. He is one among the many artists who have worked in the film. If this movie doesn't release as planned in Karnataka, he has nothing to lose. It's unfair to target the film because of some comments he had made," he said.
Baahubali: The Conclusion is the second part of S S Rajamouli's VFX-intensive fantasy and also stars Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia.
(With PTI inputs)