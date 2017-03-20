Baahubali: How Prabhas' Physique 'Fluctuated' For 4 Years

Prabhas' training regime, shooting schedule and diet for Baahubali 1 and its sequel were an absolute contrast, revealed Mr Reddy. "He would have six meals with egg whites, chicken, nuts, almonds, fish and vegetables thrown in. For Baahubali prep, he had eight meals a day, carb-heavy with cheese and mutton. In the evenings, we had weight training sessions, which included dead lifts, squats, bench press and other rigorous exercises," mid-day quoted Mr Reddy as saying.
Prabhas, who loves biryani and often craved for junk food, was watched very, very closely. "He loves biryani, so he was allowed that. At times, he'd ask for junk food. I was strict, but understood his cravings. I was continuously monitoring his food intake and workouts," Mr Reddy told mid-day.
"He would shoot for hard-core stunts and by the end of it, be tired, but never missed workout. There were days when we would start exercising at midnight. His dedication was amazing," Mr Reddy mentioned in his interview with mid-day.
Baahubali: The Beginning released in 2015, when it made over Rs 650 crore worldwide and also won the National Award for Best Feature Film. Baahubali: The Conclusion reunites the stellar cast of the first part, comprising Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj. Baahubali: The Conclusion will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on April 28.