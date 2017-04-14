Advertisement
Baahubali: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati Face Off In Arm Wrestling Duel

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, who were busy promoting Baahubali: The Conclusion on Friday, got into the game of arm wrestling in Chandigarh

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati photographed in Chandigarh (Courtesy: RanaDaggubati)

  • Prabhas and Rana's video was shared by the film's official Twitter handle
  • Prabhas stars in the double role of Amrendra and Mahendra Baahubali
  • Baahubali 2 releases on April 28
Baahubali stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, who were busy promoting Baahubali: The Conclusion on Friday, got into the game of arm wrestling in Chandigarh. A video of Prabhas and Rana was shared by the film's official Twitter handle. Well, we believe it would be difficult for the audiences to support any one of them. Baahubali: The Conclusion, part 2 of S S Rajamouli's epic fantasy releases on April 28. Prabhas stars in the double role of Amrendra and Mahendra Baahubali while Rana Daggubati plays Bhallala Deva. Baahubali: The Conclusion is expected to reveal why Katappa killed Baahubali in the end of the first part. The film comes two years after Rajamouli released the first part, titled Baahubali: The Beginning.

Check out Prabhas and Rana Daggubati's match here:
 

Who do you think won the match?

Prabhas and Rana are supported by an impressive star cast which includes - Sathyaraj, who stars as Katappa, Anushka Shetty as Devasena, Tamannaah Bhatia as Avanthika and Ramya Krishnan as Sivagami.

Rajamouli said that he not 'nervous' about Baahubali: The Conclusion's release. "We were a little nervous during the first part but for this one we are quite confident because there has been a big fan-base which has been following it since the past two years. During this time, none of them lost interest in the film and it kept on going," he told news agency PTI.

Last week, as a marketing strategy, the makers of the film re-released Baahubali: The Beginning.

Baahubali: The Conclusion is easily the most-anticipated films of the year as part one has already set the benchmark high. The film had released to a blockbuster status in 2015.
 

 

