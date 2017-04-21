Baahubali: Sathyaraj Apologises For Cauvery Comments, Gets Slow Clap On Twitter

Here's what Rang De! Basanti actor Siddharth tweeted:
Handled with dignity, class, maturity, pride, and such swag... Love you Sathyaraj sir. #baahubali#kattappa? Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 21, 2017
Sathyaraj's fans also supported him on social media:
And he stands tall by appologising. The fringe group which opposed hime must feel ashamed which they wouldnt though #Sathyaraj? Abdul Khadar M (@abdulkhadar_m) April 21, 2017
#Sathyaraj sir, Your maturity level shows your experience about life without masking... #Tamizhan Kudos sir... @Sibi_Sathyaraj? michael arun (@arunjeba) April 21, 2017
perfect & bold speech from #Sathyaraj sir Proud 2 be a #Thamizhan@Sibi_Sathyaraj? Naveen Sai (@Naveen1_Offl) April 21, 2017
Actor Sathyaraj allegedly made a controversial remark while discussing the Cauveri row almost nine years back. Since then many of his films like Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva and even Baahbali: The Beginning had released in the state. Mr Nagpal said that they did not object to the release of those films because they "weren't worthy and noticeable" and that they were waiting for the "right time." Mr Nagpal told PTI: "We are not against the film or Rajamouli. Until Sathyaraj tenders unconditional apology, our protest will continue. There will be a Bengaluru bandh on April 28 and also there will be protests across the state."
Earlier this week, Baahubali director SS Rajamouli also said shared a video on his official Twitter handle and in which he said that Sathyaraj has "nothing to lose" if Baahubali: The Conclusion doesn't release in Karnataka. "Sathyaraj sir is not the producer or director of the film. He is one among the many artists who have worked in the film. It's unfair to target the film because of some comments he had made," he said.
Baahubali: The Conclusion is the final chapter of Rajamouli's magnum opus. Sathyaraj plays the role of Katappa and the film also stars Prabhas as Baahubali, rana Daggubati as Bhallala Dev, Anushka Shetty as Devasena, Tamannah Bhatia as Avanthika and Ramya Krishnan as Sivagami.
Baahubali: The Conclusion will release on April 28 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.
(With PTI inputs)