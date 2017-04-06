Baahubali: The Beginning All Set To Re-Release. We Can't Keep Calm

"Over a 1000 screens! Widest RE RELEASE of an Indian film !!! #Baahubali .....experience the magic before the epic releases on the 28th april," filmmaker Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions is in charge of the Hindi release of the film, tweeted.
Over a 1000 screens! Widest RE RELEASE of an Indian film !!! #Baahubali .....experience the magic before the epic releases on the 28th april pic.twitter.com/wXjmE6vRxb? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 6, 2017
Last week, announcing the re-release date, he wrote, "It's time for refresh the memory of this epic!! And for those who haven't seen it! You can't miss this one! Baahubali re-releasing 7th April."
It's time for refresh the memory of this epic!! And for those who haven't seen it! You can't miss this one! Baahubali re releasing 7th April pic.twitter.com/J99VJ3swIx? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 31, 2017
Baahubali: The Beginning opened on July 10, 2015 across 4,000 screens in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. It is so far the most successful and profitable films of the year. The film also stars Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan.
Baahubali: The Conclusion will now track the love story of Amrendra Baahubali (Prabhas) and Devasana (Anushka Shetty) and how Bhallala Deva became Mahishmati's ruler. The film hits the theatres on April 28.