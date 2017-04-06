Baahubali: The Beginning All Set To Re-Release. We Can't Keep Calm

Over a 1000 screens! Widest RE RELEASE of an Indian film !!! #Baahubali .....experience the magic before the epic releases on the 28th april pic.twitter.com/wXjmE6vRxb

It's time for refresh the memory of this epic!! And for those who haven't seen it! You can't miss this one! Baahubali re releasing 7th April pic.twitter.com/J99VJ3swIx