Baahubali: The Beginning All Set To Re-Release. We Can't Keep Calm

Baahubali: The Beginning which released to a blockbuster status in 2015, will release across 1,000 screens in India on Friday

  | April 06, 2017 23:57 IST (New Delhi)
Baahubali

Prabhas in Baahubali: The Beginning

Highlights

  • Baahubali: The Beginning opened on July 10, 2015
  • "Experience the magic before the epic releases," tweeted Karan Johar
  • Baahubali 2 releases on April 28
The first part of S S Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali: The Beginning is all set to re-release in the theatres on Friday, April 7. The film which released to a blockbuster status in 2015, will release across 1,000 screens in India. Baahubali: The Beginning featured Prabhas as Mahendra Baahubali, Rana Daggubati as Bhallala Deva, Sathyaraj as Katappa. The film will hit the theatres once again few weeks ahead of the release of part two of Rajamouli's epic fantasy Baahubali: The Conclusion. Part one ended on the famous cliffhanging scene, where Katappa killed Baahubali. Hence, we are more eagerly waiting for Baahubali: The Conclusion, as the film is expected to reveal why did Katappa kill Baahubali.

"Over a 1000 screens! Widest RE RELEASE of an Indian film !!! #Baahubali .....experience the magic before the epic releases on the 28th april," filmmaker Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions is in charge of the Hindi release of the film, tweeted.
 

Last week, announcing the re-release date, he wrote, "It's time for refresh the memory of this epic!! And for those who haven't seen it! You can't miss this one! Baahubali re-releasing 7th April."
 

Baahubali: The Beginning opened on July 10, 2015 across 4,000 screens in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. It is so far the most successful and profitable films of the year. The film also stars Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan.

Baahubali: The Conclusion will now track the love story of Amrendra Baahubali (Prabhas) and Devasana (Anushka Shetty) and how Bhallala Deva became Mahishmati's ruler. The film hits the theatres on April 28.

 

