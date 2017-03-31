Baahubali: The Beginning Is Re-Releasing. Karan Johar Shares The Date

* Done!*
It's time for refresh the memory of this epic!! And for those who haven't seen it! You can't miss this one! Baahubali re releasing 7th April pic.twitter.com/J99VJ3swIx? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 31, 2017
Baahubali: The Beginning ended on a climactic note, with the cliffhanging scene in which Senapati Katappa slays Amarendra Baahubali, giving rise to the oft-asked question: "Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?" Baahubali: The Conclusion indeed promises to unravel many mysteries but fans have taken their query off screen. At the grand pre-release event of Baahubali 2, Sathyaraj, the veteran actor who plays Katappa was asked the reason behind killing Baahubali and he had the audience cracking up: "Producer Shobu paid me very well to kill Prabhas. My director Rajamouli asked me to kill Baahubali, and I obliged. Why would I kill darling Prabhas otherwise?"
Earlier this month, Rajamouli shared the reason behind their promotional strategy and told mid-day: "I believe very few people missed it (part 1) but re-releasing the film will pull everyone back into the narrative. We collectively arrived at the decision that it will be great idea to go ahead with a pan-India release."
Baahubali 2reunites the original stellar cast comprising Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj. Baahubali: The Conclusion will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi across 6,500 screens on April 28.