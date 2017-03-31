Advertisement
HomeRegional

Baahubali: The Beginning Is Re-Releasing. Karan Johar Shares The Date

"It's time for refresh the memory of this epic!! And for those who haven't seen it!" tweeted Karan Johar

  | March 31, 2017 19:34 IST (New Delhi)
Karan Johar

Baahubali: The Conclusion: A still from the movie

Highlights

  • Baahubali 1 is re-releasing on April 7
  • 'You can't miss this one,' said Karan Johar
  • Baahubali 2 is set to release on April 28
Team Baahubali is being extra nice to fans ahead of the release of Baahubali: The Conclusion. It's been almost two years since the first part of S S Rajamouli's magnum opus was released and in a surprising move, the makers of the film have decided to bring it to theatres once again. Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions is in charge of the Hindi version of the film, shared the news on Twitter. "It's time for refresh the memory of this epic!! And for those who haven't seen it! You can't miss this one! Baahubali re-releasing 7th April," he tweeted on Friday evening. So folks, save the date.
  * Done!*

Baahubali: The Beginning ended on a climactic note, with the cliffhanging scene in which Senapati Katappa slays Amarendra Baahubali, giving rise to the oft-asked question: "Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?" Baahubali: The Conclusion indeed promises to unravel many mysteries but fans have taken their query off screen. At the grand pre-release event of Baahubali 2, Sathyaraj, the veteran actor who plays Katappa was asked the reason behind killing Baahubali and he had the audience cracking up: "Producer Shobu paid me very well to kill Prabhas. My director Rajamouli asked me to kill Baahubali, and I obliged. Why would I kill darling Prabhas otherwise?"

Just to set the mood for Baahubali: The Beginning, watch the trailer here:
 

Meanwhile, watch the trailer of Baahubali: The Conclusion here:
 


Earlier this month, Rajamouli shared the reason behind their promotional strategy and told mid-day: "I believe very few people missed it (part 1) but re-releasing the film will pull everyone back into the narrative. We collectively arrived at the decision that it will be great idea to go ahead with a pan-India release."

Baahubali 2reunites the original stellar cast comprising Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj. Baahubali: The Conclusion will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi across 6,500 screens on April 28.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement