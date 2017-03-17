Baahubali: The Beginning To Re-Release Ahead Of The Conclusion

The first part of the epic drama, Baahubali: The Beginning, made over Rs 650 crore worldwide and won the National Award for Best feature Film. Meanwhile, Baahubali: The Conclusion has already made Rs 500 crore through the sale of distribution and satellite rights ahead of its release.
Producer Shobu Yarlagadda also told mid-day that Baahubali 2 will prove to be a more successful version of the first part. "The combined budget of both films is Rs 400-450 crore. We didn't earn profits for part one, but are sure of making a lot of money with the second film, which will compensate for the previous outing," the producer told mid-day.
The trailer of Baahubali: The Conclusion sort of attempted to reveal the secret behind the film's cliffhanging moment, when Katappa killed Baahubali. When asked about it, Rajamouli said the audience would eventually go with the flow of the story once it starts, such is the script. "They would totally immerse into the storyline and narration," he said at the trailer launch event in Hyderabad, reported Telugu Cinema. The trailer of Baahubali: The Beginning was forced to be released after a 'Facebook bug' initiated leaks ahead of the scheduled time.
Watch the trailer of Baahubali: The Conclusion here:
The ensemble star cast of Baahubali comprising Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj will reprise their roles in the much-anticipated film which is scheduled for April 28. Baahubali: The Conclusion will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on April 28.