Baahubali: The Conclusion - Dhanush, Prabhas, Rajamouli Release Music In Grand Event

Here are some pictures from the grand event:
#BAAHUBALI2 Tamil Audio Launched!! Enjoy the audio on @LahariMusichttps://t.co/zUeAIo4dC5#Baahubali2tamilaudiolaunchpic.twitter.com/l78jv0rrsF? Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) April 9, 2017
BAAHUBALI on Stage! #Baahubali2tamilaudiolaunchpic.twitter.com/xh4VolkVXe? Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) April 9, 2017
A man with a vision, @ssrajamouli on stage.. #Baahubali2tamilaudiolaunchpic.twitter.com/7zy0U809p3? Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) April 9, 2017
Hello to everyone from our team! #Baahubali2tamilaudiolaunchpic.twitter.com/U5oo0dPqlm? Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) April 9, 2017
Prabhas, who is the star of Baahubali franchise said he could easily dedicate several years for Rajamouli's film. "For Rajamouli, I would have even spent more than four years on Baahubali. I would have been ready to dedicate even seven years for him on the project," IANS quoted Prabhas as saying at the music launch.
Of the film, he said, "It was physically strenuous, especially while working on action sequences in the first part. In the second part, Rajamouli edited the action scenes in a way that he made the whole process very easy."
Meanwhile, K K Senthil Kumar, the cinematographer of Baahubali revealed that the war sequences of the film was shot continuously for 120 days. He told iFlickz, "For the war sequences, we shot continually for 120 days with just breaks of one or two days in between. Whenever we shot outdoors, we could pack up at 6pm because light would fade after that. But the days we had to shoot indoors, the shooting would extend until late in the night. Our main priority would be to complete the scenes and on certain occasions, we have even shot for 24 hours to complete the scenes."
Ahead of its release, Baahubali: The Beginning hit the screens once again on April 7, as a part of marketing strategy. Part 2 stars Prabhas in the double role of Amrendra and Mahendra Baahubali, Rana Daggubati as Bhallala Deva and Sathyaraj has Katappa. Baahubali: The Conclusion is easily the most-anticipated films of the year, as it is expected to reveal why did Katappa kill Baahubali in first part. Anushka Shetty (Devasena), Tamannaah Bhatia (Avanthika) and Ramya Krishnan (Sivagami) reprise their roles.
Filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is responsible for the Hindi release of Baahubali: The Conclusion.
Baahubali: The Conclusion will release across 6,500 screens across India in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages. The film will also hit the screens in IMAX format.
(With IANS inputs)