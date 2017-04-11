Baahubali: The Conclusion - Director Rajamouli Promises More Drama, Emotion

The music album (Tamil) of Baahubali: The Conclusion was launched at an event in Mumbai on Monday.
Talking about the drama and tension between the principal characters in the film, Rajamouli said: "In the first part, we just introduced the characters. We never showed the in-depth drama between them. The second installment will showcase the emotions and drama on a better scale."
Actor Rana Daggubati plays main antagonist Bhallala Deva, who will fight Prabhas' character Mahendra Baahubali, who returns to Mahishmathi to avenge his father Amarendra Baahubali (also Prabhas) and re-claim the throne of the kingdom. The first part showed the enmity between cousins Bhallala Deva and Amarendra Baahubali and ended on a crucial cliffhanger showing that Katappa, Baahubali's loyal senapati, killed Baahubali.
Of his character, Prabhas said: "Rajamouli is the only reason for me to do this project. His vision and passion are the main reasons to dedicate four years of my life. I would even commit seven years to a film for Rajamouli."
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who plays tribal warrior Avantika and Mahendra Baahubali's love interest said: "Being in Baahubali is a significant part of my career. It's more important than any other award I could ever get. I'm really proud to be associated with this project."
Actress Anushka Shetty, who plays Devasena, wife of Amarendra Baahubali, who was imprisoned in the most gruesome way after the death of her husband said: "It's a dream characterisation for any artist. I really enjoyed playing the role of Devasena."
Baahubali: The Conclusion releases on April 28.
