Baahubali: The Conclusion - Film Released Earlier In Karnataka Being Taken Off Theatres

Ragga is being replaced at as many as 65 theatres across Karnataka, talking about which, the director told IANS: "I begged many exhibitors to allot one show for Raaga but they refused to oblige though many appreciated the film. No theatre is ready to screen it anymore from Friday." Baahubali 2 will reportedly release in 500 theatres across Karnataka.
Meanwhile, K V Chandrashekar, the former president of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce said Raaga failed to deliver a good performance at the box office. "No exhibitor will take off a film from a theatre if box office collection is good," Chandrashekar told IANS. Mr Chandrashekar, who also owns theatres and is screening the film Raajakumara, told IANS: "Occupancy for Raajakumara is about 80 per cent, whereas 'Raaga' failed to have even 30 per cent occupancy."
Meanwhile, Baahubali: The Conclusion was also facing the risk of a ban in Karnataka as pro-Kannada parties protested against certain alleged comments on the Cauvery row made by veteran actor Sathyaraj. The issue was resolved after the actor, who plays Katappa, apologised.
Baahubali: The Conclusion is scheduled to reportedly open across as many as 8,000 threatres on April 28. Karan Johar, who is in charge of the Hindi version of the film, called off the premiere of the film in Mumbai, after the death of veteran actor Vinod Khanna on Thursday.
(With IANS inputs)