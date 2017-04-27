Advertisement
HomeRegional

Baahubali: The Conclusion - Film Released Earlier In Karnataka Being Taken Off Theatres

Baahubali 2 will reportedly release in 500 theatres across Karnataka

  | April 27, 2017 22:14 IST (New Delhi)
Baahubali

Baahubali: The Conclusion: A still from the movie

Highlights

  • Baahubali 2 hits screens on April 28
  • Kannada theatres have taken Raaga off 65 screens
  • Raaga's box office performance has reportedly been poor
In order to make way for Baahubali: The Conclusion in most screens, many theatres in Karnataka are taking other films, released earlier, off the theatres, reported IANS. The director of Kannada film Raaga confirmed the news and told news agency IANS: "The exhibitors are taking off my Kannada film Raaga in 65 theatres in the state a week after its release on April 21 to screen Baahubali 2 from Friday," Mr Shekar told IANS. Produced by comedian-filmmaker Mithra, Raaga will completed its one-week run at the theatres on Thursday. The decision of the theatre owners, have clearly taken a toll on the producer of the film, who has now been hospitalised. "News of his film being removed to make way for Baahubali 2 depressed Mithra and he got admitted to a private hospital at Kengeri on the city's southern outskirts," said Mr Shekar, reported IANS.

Ragga is being replaced at as many as 65 theatres across Karnataka, talking about which, the director told IANS: "I begged many exhibitors to allot one show for Raaga but they refused to oblige though many appreciated the film. No theatre is ready to screen it anymore from Friday." Baahubali 2 will reportedly release in 500 theatres across Karnataka.

Meanwhile, K V Chandrashekar, the former president of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce said Raaga failed to deliver a good performance at the box office. "No exhibitor will take off a film from a theatre if box office collection is good," Chandrashekar told IANS. Mr Chandrashekar, who also owns theatres and is screening the film Raajakumara, told IANS: "Occupancy for Raajakumara is about 80 per cent, whereas 'Raaga' failed to have even 30 per cent occupancy."

Meanwhile, Baahubali: The Conclusion was also facing the risk of a ban in Karnataka as pro-Kannada parties protested against certain alleged comments on the Cauvery row made by veteran actor Sathyaraj. The issue was resolved after the actor, who plays Katappa, apologised.

Baahubali: The Conclusion is scheduled to reportedly open across as many as 8,000 threatres on April 28. Karan Johar, who is in charge of the Hindi version of the film, called off the premiere of the film in Mumbai, after the death of veteran actor Vinod Khanna on Thursday.

(With IANS inputs)
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement