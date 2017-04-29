Advertisement
Baahubali: The Conclusion Is Already An 'Epic Blockbuster'. Details Here

The concluding part of SS Rajamouli's epic film, Baahubali: The Conclusion, opened to packed shows across 8,000 theatres today. The war drama recorded 100% opening and is breaking all box office records

  | April 29, 2017 00:03 IST (New Delhi)
Baahubali 2

Prabhas in Baahubali: The Conclusion

  • "Baahubali 2 is set for a record-smashing Day 1," tweeted Taran Adarsh
  • The war drama recorded 100% opening
  • The film is expected to break all records
The concluding part of SS Rajamouli's epic film, Baahubali: The Conclusion, opened to full house shows across 8,000 theatres today. The war drama recorded 100% opening and is breaking all box office records. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that Baahubali: The Conclusion is all set for a 'record-smashing' opening day. Ahead of the release, over 100 million tickets were sold in advance. Box Office India reports that Baahubali: The Conclusion is the 'first film in history to cross the 100-crore mark on Day 1.' Baahubali: The Conclusion stars Prabhas as Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali, Sathyaraj as Katappa and Rana Daggubati as Bhallala Deva. Actresses Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan reprise their role.

Here's Taran Adarsh's tweets:
 
 

Producer Shobu Yarlagadda, who earlier told NDTV that the film is 'at par with any Khan film,' just proved himself right, courtesy the blockbuster welcome Baahubali: The Conclusion received.

With the release, the two-year wait to know the truth behind the cliffhanging moment was also revealed. Why did Katappa kill Baahubali. Remember?

"It is a non-holiday record and in the morning it could end up being an all-time record despite not releasing in 12-15% of the market," reports Box Office India.

In Mumbai, the film opened at 6 in the morning while in Hyderabad, the film received Rajinikanth-style welcome. In Delhi, Baahubali: The Conclusion recorded a 95 to 100 per cent opening and every successive show was house full.

The first part, Baahubali: The Beginning had released in 2015 and is so far the most profitable films. However, we are sure Baahubali: The Conclusion will break its own records.
 

 

