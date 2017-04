Baahubali: The Conclusion Is Already An 'Epic Blockbuster'. Details Here

#Kattappa kills #Baahubali... And #Baahubali2 makes a killing at the BO... All set for a RECORD-SMASHING *opening day* in India. ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2017

#Baahubali2 review: Has the trappings to make all generations its fan. EPIC BLOCKBUSTER... Link: https://t.co/6AS5fPJfAMpic.twitter.com/68Gnjo4YGZ ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2017

The concluding part of SS Rajamouli's epic film, Baahubali: The Conclusion , opened to full house shows across 8,000 theatres today. The war drama recorded 100% opening and is breaking all box office records. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted thatis all set for a 'record-smashing' opening day. Ahead of the release, over 100 million tickets were sold in advance. Box Office India reports thatis the 'first film in history to cross the 100-crore mark on Day 1.'stars Prabhas as Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali, Sathyaraj as Katappa and Rana Daggubati as Bhallala Deva. Actresses Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan reprise their role.Here's Taran Adarsh's tweets:Producer Shobu Yarlagadda, who earlier told NDTV that the film is 'at par with any Khan film,' just proved himself right, courtesy the blockbuster welcomereceived.With the release, the two-year wait to know the truth behind the cliffhanging moment was also revealed. Why did Katappa kill Baahubali . Remember?"It is a non-holiday record and in the morning it could end up being an all-time record despite not releasing in 12-15% of the market," reports Box Office India In Mumbai, the film opened at 6 in the morning while in Hyderabad, the film received Rajinikanth-style welcome. In Delhi,recorded a 95 to 100 per cent opening and every successive show was house full.The first part,had released in 2015 and is so far the most profitable films. However, we are surewill break its own records.