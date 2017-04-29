Baahubali: The Conclusion Is Already An 'Epic Blockbuster'. Details Here

Here's Taran Adarsh's tweets:
#Kattappa kills #Baahubali... And #Baahubali2 makes a killing at the BO... All set for a RECORD-SMASHING *opening day* in India.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2017
#Baahubali2 review: Has the trappings to make all generations its fan. EPIC BLOCKBUSTER... Link: https://t.co/6AS5fPJfAMpic.twitter.com/68Gnjo4YGZ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2017
Producer Shobu Yarlagadda, who earlier told NDTV that the film is 'at par with any Khan film,' just proved himself right, courtesy the blockbuster welcome Baahubali: The Conclusion received.
With the release, the two-year wait to know the truth behind the cliffhanging moment was also revealed. Why did Katappa kill Baahubali. Remember?
"It is a non-holiday record and in the morning it could end up being an all-time record despite not releasing in 12-15% of the market," reports Box Office India.
In Mumbai, the film opened at 6 in the morning while in Hyderabad, the film received Rajinikanth-style welcome. In Delhi, Baahubali: The Conclusion recorded a 95 to 100 per cent opening and every successive show was house full.
The first part, Baahubali: The Beginning had released in 2015 and is so far the most profitable films. However, we are sure Baahubali: The Conclusion will break its own records.