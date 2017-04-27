Advertisement
Baahubali: The Conclusion Preview - The Wait Is Finally Over

Baahubali: The Conclusion - It will have the biggest release in the history of Indian cinema, opening reportedly across as many as 8,000 screens

  | April 27, 2017 22:49 IST (New Delhi)
Baahubali: The Conclusion

Baahubali: The Conclusion - A still from the trailer

Highlights

  • Baahubali releases across 8,000 screens
  • Prabhas stars in dual roles in Baahubali 2
  • Baahubali 2 reunites the original cast of the film
The wait for Baahubali: The Conclusion is finally over. The second part of S S Rajamouli's epic drama is all the more special as it promises to reveal the truth behind the cliff-hanging moment of the first part, in which senapati Katappa slays Mahendra Baahubali. Baahubali 2 will have the biggest release in the history of Indian cinema, opening reportedly across as many as 8,000 screens. A section of Baahubali fans have booked multiple tickets in advance and reserved first shows days ahead of the release. Several theatres across South India have reportedly added more shows to meet the growing demand. Meanwhile in Karnataka, a reported number of 65 theatres have replaced films released last week with Baahubali.

Baahubali: The Conclusion reunites the original cast of Baahubali with Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tammaanah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj reprising their roles. Prabas will represent two generations of Baahubali in the film - son Mahendra and father Amarendra. Baahubali 2 will also throw light on the romance between Devasena and Amarendra Baahubali.

Meanwhile, director Rajamouli has never shied away from raving about Prabhas' contribution to the film for five long years. Of his association with the Baahubali franchise, Prabhas told IANS: "For Rajamouli, I would have even spent more than four years on Baahubali. I would have been ready to dedicate even seven years for him on the project."

However, Baahubali 2, which is now reportedly releasing at 500 screens in Kanrnataka, was facing the threat of a ban from pro-Kannada outfits. They protested against certain alleged comments made by Sathyaraj on the Cauvery water row. The issue was resolved earlier this month after the actor apologised for his remarks.

Meanwhile, Baahubali: The Conclusion has already made a pre-release business of Rs 500 crore through the sale of distribution and satellite rights.
 

 

