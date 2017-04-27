Baahubali: The Conclusion Preview - The Wait Is Finally Over

Baahubali: The Conclusion reunites the original cast of Baahubali with Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tammaanah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj reprising their roles. Prabas will represent two generations of Baahubali in the film - son Mahendra and father Amarendra. Baahubali 2 will also throw light on the romance between Devasena and Amarendra Baahubali.
Meanwhile, director Rajamouli has never shied away from raving about Prabhas' contribution to the film for five long years. Of his association with the Baahubali franchise, Prabhas told IANS: "For Rajamouli, I would have even spent more than four years on Baahubali. I would have been ready to dedicate even seven years for him on the project."
However, Baahubali 2, which is now reportedly releasing at 500 screens in Kanrnataka, was facing the threat of a ban from pro-Kannada outfits. They protested against certain alleged comments made by Sathyaraj on the Cauvery water row. The issue was resolved earlier this month after the actor apologised for his remarks.
Meanwhile, Baahubali: The Conclusion has already made a pre-release business of Rs 500 crore through the sale of distribution and satellite rights.